Airtel is now offering free Disney+ Hotstar subscription with 7 more plans: check full details

Indian Telecom operators Airtel and Jio revised various mobile recharge plans last year and removed OTT benefits from select or almost all the plans. While Jio users are currently getting OTT benefits on select postpaid plans, Airtel users can still avail OTT benefits on some prepaid plans. However, in a recent tariff update, Airtel added the free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar to more plans offering unlimited calling, data and OTT benefits.

According to a report by Telecom Talk, Airtel was offering Disney Plus hotstar subscription to only two prepaid plans- Rs 399, Rs 839, Rs 499 and Rs 3359. In a recent update, the telco has included a free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar to 3 more prepaid mobile recharge plans priced at- Rs 719, Rs 779 and Rs 999. Let's take a detailed look at all the Airtel prepaid plans offering a free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar and more benefits.

Airtel prepaid plans offering Disney Plus Hotstar subscription

Rs 399 plan: Offering 28 days validity, this plan includes 3 months free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile. As for calling and internet, the plan offers unlimited calling over all local, STD and roaming networks, 100 SMS per day and 2.5GB daily data benefits. The additional benefits also include Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription and more.

Rs 499 plan: With 3 month free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile, this plan includes 3GB daily data benefits, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling for 28 validity. The additional benefits include Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription, free Hello Tunes and more.

Rs 719 plan: Airtel offers 3 month free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile on its app and web, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with a pack validity of 84 days.

Rs 779 plan: With this pack users gets 1.5GB daily internet data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and more for 90 days. The OTT benefits include free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile for 3 months on the Airtel app and web.

Rs 839 plan: Similar to other plans, this prepaid pack also includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB daily data benefits for 84 days. Additionally, users will get a 3 months subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile and more.

Rs 999 plan: This quarterly plan offers 84 days validity with calling and SMS benefits and 2.5GB daily data roll over. With this plan, users will get dual OTT benefits with 3 months subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile, and 84 days subscription to Amazon Prime Membership.

Rs 3359 plan: This annual plan includes 2.5GB daily data rollover, SMS and calling benefits for 356 days. As for OTT, users get 1-year subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile and Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.



