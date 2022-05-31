Airtel is offering free 1GB data to select users: Here is how to check

Airtel is reportedly offering free data to select customers. The telecom operator has started sending 1GB of free high-speed internet data to users, which might be to attract more customers. Though, the report from OnlyTech suggests that the complimentary offer was only for those who are on smart plans. Here's everything you need to know.

Airtel is sending an SMS to select customers, saying that the company has credited free 1GB of data in the form of a data voucher. If you have received this offer, then you will be able to claim it via the company's official app. The free data voucher will remain valid until June 1. So, if you haven't yet availed it, then you can use this additional data without paying anything.

The data voucher is visible in the Coupons section in the Airtel Thanks app. If you are lucky, you might also have received it. So, one can go and check in the Airtel app. The free data voucher is reportedly given to "low recharge customers usually on a Rs 99 Smart pack." The report says that eligible customers will get the data voucher within 15 minutes if they claim it successfully.

Airtel launches 3 new broadband plans

Airtel has also launched three new broadband plans. The latest Rs 1,599 broadband plan from Airtel offers free access to over 350 channels with Airtel 4K Xstream Box. One will be required to pay Rs 2,000 for this box, which is a one-time charge. With this setup box, users will be able to enjoy cable TV as well as OTT content.

The plan also includes 300Mbps internet speed, and free access to popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar. The plan includes Airtel Xstream Premium single login for 14 OTTs, including SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood and Shorts TV. Customers will get 3.3TB of data on a monthly basis with this broadband plan.

There is also the Rs 1099 broadband plan that comes with 200Mbps of speed with 3.3TB monthly FUP data. The OTT benefits are similar to the Rs 1599 Airtel broadband plan. The only difference is you don't get Netflix. But, you will be able to access all the other OTT platforms with this broadband plan. The Airtel Xstream Box offer is also valid on this and customers will get 350+ TV channels with this one too.

Lastly, the Rs 699 Airtel broadband plan comes with 40Mbps speed and all the above-mentioned OTT platforms, except for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The free TV channel offer is also applicable here. All the broadband plans are already live on the official site.

