Airtel is offering mobile, broadband, DTH and OTT benefits with these plans

Are you tired of keeping track of multiple recharges and paying for them separately? Well, now you don't have to worry about that. Airtel is offering postpaid, broadband & DTH benefits, along with free OTT subscription all under the package of Airtel Black. Airtel Black offers users to club two or more Airtel services, including fiber, DTH and mobile in a single bill on an existing prepaid or postpaid connection. Airtel Black also entitles the customer to one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues. All these benefits come with zero-switching and installation costs, coupled with free service visits for life.

Airtel offers a variety of plans, ranging from Rs 699 to 2,999. Let's take a detailed look at the available plans.



Rs 699 Airtel Black Plan: This is an entry-level plan offered by Airtel Black. The plan offers landline connection, up to 40Mbps unlimited internet speed via fiber, and access to Rs 300 worth TV channels on DTH connection. The plan also includes a free subscription to Disney Hotstar, Sony Liv, Airtel XStream app and 12 more OTT apps. The plan offers no Postpaid connection, so this can be purchased by even the Airtel Prepaid users.



Rs 899 Airtel Black Plan: The plan offers 2 postpaid connections with 105 GB data and unlimited calling. The offer also includes Rs 350 worth TV channels on DTH and OTT subscriptions to Amazon Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream and 12 others apps.



Rs 1098 Airtel Black Plan: This plan comes with fiber and landline connection with 100Mbps speed along with a postpaid plan with 75 GB of internet and unlimited calling. It further includes free subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Disney Hotstar.



Rs 1099 Airtel Black Plan: This subscription offers unlimited calling through landline, up to 200Mbps unlimited internet speed on fiber. Users will also get access to Rs350 worth OTT channels including Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and 13 more apps.



Rs 1599 Airtel Black Plan: With unlimited calling and up to 300Mbps internet speed, the plan comes with a fiber and landline connection. It also includes DTH connection with Rs 350 worth TV channels. This plan also includes OTT benefits of Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream and more.



Rs 1799 Airtel Black Plan: This Airtel Black plan includes fiber, landline with unlimited internet and up to 200Mbps speed. The plan also offers 4 postpaid connections with 190GB data and unlimited calling. The added OTT bundle includes subscriptions to Amazon Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel XStream and others.



Rs 2299 Airtel Black Plan: This is the most expensive plan under Airtel Black offering fiber and landline connection with unlimited calling and up to 300 Mbps data. It also gives 4 postpaid connections with 240 GB data and unlimited calling and even DTH connection with Rs 350 worth TV channels. The OTT bundle includes Netflix, Prime Videos, Disney Plus, Hotstar, Airtel Xstream and more.

Note: The plan availability may vary from city to city.