Airtel is urging users to buy 5G smartphones ahead of expected launch next month

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has urged users to look for a 5G-enabled smartphone when they buy a new device. In a letter to customers and reported by The Economic Times, the company chief announced that users would soon be able to check if their location supports Airtel's 5G services with the Airtel Thanks app. The telco had earlier said that it would roll out 5G services in the country by October, likely before Diwali. Its biggest competitor, Reliance Jio, will also roll out its fast-internet services in India around the same time.

In the letter to customers, Vittal writes, "We expect to launch our 5G services within a month. By December, we should have coverage in the key metros. After that, we will expand rapidly to cover the entire country. We expect to cover all of urban India by the end of 2023."

The letter claims that Airtel's 5G network is built keeping in customers' smartphones, which is non-standalone (NSA). NSA is used widely in other countries as it is built on an existing 4G network. This removes the hassle of getting a new SIM card or even laying out fresh infrastructure.

"This means that all 5G smartphones in India will work on the Airtel network without any glitch. This will be true even when you travel abroad with your Airtel 5 G-enabled phone. In other technologies, it is possible that as many as four out of ten 5G phones don't support 5G," he added.

Vittal also claimed that Airtel 5G would deliver "dramatically higher speeds" compared to the 4G network. In a blog post, the telco said that 5G is 100 times faster than 4G. It said that low-band 5G would offer speeds between 50 to 250 Mbps, while mid-band 5G offers a speed between 100-900 Mbps. The high band is 5G in gigabit. It is currently being tested as high as 1.8Gbps. To give an idea, India's average fixed broadband in July 2022 was 72.3 Mbps.