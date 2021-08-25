Airtel, Jio and Vi give prepaid plans at Rs 199 and Rs 249, here is what they offer

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans with up to 2GB data per day. These plans can come in handy for users looking for all-round benefits. The plans offer daily data, calling, SMS and streaming benefits. Government-owned telco BSNL also offers prepaid plans under Rs 250 with daily data and calling benefits. These plans have more validity than what the private telcos offer. Users looking for month-long plan benefits, and not looking for generous amounts of daily data can opt for these plans. Here is how they are priced.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Rs 199 prepaid plans:

Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 42 GB data, this means users essentially get 1.5 GB per day with this plan. The plan also brings unlimited domestic calls and gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plans: The plan gives 1GB daily data with 24 days validity. It also gives unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition, Wynk Music, free hello tunes and Airtel XStream.

Vi Rs 199 prepaid plan: The plan gives 1GB data per day with unlimited calls and 100 SMS. The plan also gives access to Vi movies and TV basic accounts.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Rs 249 prepaid plans:

Reliance Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 2GB data per day, with a total data spread of 56GB. The plan also brings unlimited domestic calls. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 249 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan by Vi offers 1.5 GB data per day with truly unlimited local or national calls to all networks. The plan offers 100SMS per day and has a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers weekend rollover benefits and access to Vi Movies and TV.

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan: The prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 28 days validity with 100SMS per day.

BSNL also offers prepaid plans priced under Rs 250 with more validity. BSNL Rs 198 data voucher gives 60 days validity with 2GB data per day and access to Lokdhun content. BSNL offers a prepaid voucher priced at Rs 187. It gives unlimited calls and data with speed reduced to 80 Kbps after 2GB data per day is used. It also gives 100 SMS per day and free ringtones for 28 days. The government-owned telco also gives a prepaid plan priced at Rs 247 which has a validity of 30 days. This plan offers high-speed data till 50 GB is reached after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. It also gives unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, BSNL tunes and access to Eros Now entertainment services.



