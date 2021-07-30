Airtel, Jio and Vi offer plans with 56 days validity under Rs 500, check details

What is better than getting a recharge every month? Perhaps giving yourself more time until your benefits start running out. Users looking for more validity can opt for either 56 days or 84 days validity plans. Telecom companies Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi also give access to prepaid plans with annual benefits or 365 days validity. In this article, we are discussing plans from Airtel, Jio and Vi with 56 days validity. The plans stated here are priced under Rs 500 and give 1.5GB or 2GB data. Some of these plans also give access to streaming benefits.

In addition to these plans, Airtel, Jio and Vi also recently launched no daily data limit plans that give 60 days validity. These plans do not have a daily data limit and give 4 days additional validity as compared to the regular 56 days, However, they offer lesser data overall.

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan: This recharge plan from Airtel offers 1.5GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 56 days validity. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives a subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music.

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan: This recharge plan from Airtel offers 2GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 56 days validity. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives a subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music.

Jio Rs 399 prepaid plan: This recharge plan from Jio gives 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps for 56 days.

Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan: This recharge plan from Jio gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 269 prepaid plan: This recharge plan from Vi gives 4GB data, unlimited calling and 600 SMS for 56 days. It also gives users access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs 399 prepaid plan: Like Airtel and Jio, Vi too offers a Rs 399 prepaid plan that gives 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS. The plan also offers weekend rollover data benefits along with access to Vi movies and TV. This plan has the binge all-night offer and gives 5GB extra data when recharged through the app.

Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan: This is a double data prepaid plan and offers 4GB daily data for 56 days. The plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan also has the binge all-night offer and weekend rollover data benefit.



