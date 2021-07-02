Airtel launches Airtel Black with unified fiber, DTH and mobile services, allows users to customise plans

Airtel on Friday launched Airtel Black services, an industry-first all-in-one solution for homes. Airtel Black allows users to combine fiber, DTH and mobile services under one bill. It also allows users to customise plans as per their requirement. Airtel notes that customers have expressed their frustration on multiple bills to be paid on different due dates across the months, services getting switched off due to forgotten recharges, and difficulty in managing services from multiple local service providers.

To address these concerns, Airtel introduced Airtel Black, a "program for the discerning, quality-seeking customers." A customer can bundle 2 or more of Airtel services (Fiber, DTH, Mobile) together to become Airtel Black which entitles the customer for one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues. Airtel emphasises on the value of these plans as it amounts to zero-switching and installation costs coupled with free service visits for life.



Shashwat Sharma, Director Marketing and Communications, Bharti Airtel says, "Airtel Black is another step in our obsession for solving our customer problems at Airtel. This squarely addresses the need for convenience and peace of mind for our customers, as they navigate their lives in the new normal. As an integrated operator, Airtel is uniquely positioned to deliver an exceptional experience on all home services Fiber, DTH and Mobile, to our customers. And Airtel Black is focussed on doing just that."

