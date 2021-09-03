Airtel launches new prepaid recharge plans starting at Rs 499 with bundled Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription

Airtel is the latest telecom operator in India to launch new prepaid recharge plans that come with a bundled Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have already announced a bunch of plans that offer a bundled 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, which we will talk about in a bit.

Airtel's first new prepaid recharge plan starts at Rs 499 and offers 28 days validity along with unlimited calls. In addition, it offers 100 SMS per day along with 3GB of data per day and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year free. Airtel subscribers can also avail free Hellotunes, Amazon Prime Mobile Edition trial for 30 days, and other benefits.

The second new prepaid recharge plan is Rs 699, and it offers 2GB per day data along with unlimited calls. It comes with 56-day validity and 100 SMS per day. It also provides a bundled Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year and a Mobile Edition of Prime Video subscription for a 30 day trial period. The rest of the benefits are the same as the Rs 499 plan.

The next one is the annual Rs 2798 prepaid recharge plan that offers 2GB per day data along with truly unlimited calls for 365 days. It also included 100 SMS per day and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year. The rest of the benefits are the same as the Rs 699 prepaid plan.

Vodafone Idea Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans

Vi launched Disney+ Hotstar Mobile prepaid plans a day earlier than Airtel. The new prepaid plans include Rs 501 that offer unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, 3GB data per day, 56 days validity, and one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription free. The second plan was the Vi Rs 701 plan that also offers similar benefits to the Rs 501 plan. However, this one offers 3GB of data per day. The third new plan with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription is the Rs 901 prepaid Vi plan that offers 84 days validity, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 3GB daily data. Vi also launched an annual Rs 2595 plan that offers 365 days validity and 1.5GB daily data along with other benefits like unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. All the new Vi prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile one-year subscription also offer Binge All Night, which means unlimited data access between midnight to 6 am.

Jio Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans

Reliance Jio was one of the first telecom operators to announce prepaid plans with a bundled Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. It starts at Rs 499 and offers 3GB per day data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. In addition, this plan includes one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Jio also launched a Rs 666 prepaid plan that offers 2GB per day data with 56 days validity and other similar benefits like Rs 499. Furthermore, Jio also launched an Rs 888 prepaid recharge plan that offers 2GB daily data with 84 days validity while other benefits remain the same as Rs 666. Lastly, Jio also launched an annual plan worth Rs 2599 which offers 2GB daily data benefit along with other unlimited benefits and one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.