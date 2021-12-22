Airtel launches new Rs 666 prepaid plan with 77 days validity, check details

Airtel has silently launched a prepaid plan that is giving 77 days validity. The prepaid plan is priced at Rs 666 and has been launched at a time when telecom operators have implemented tariff hikes reducing the benefits of some prepaid plans. Airtel is now reportedly offering SMS benefits with its Rs 99 prepaid plan which is also the cheapest prepaid plan to offer bundled SMS benefits among the three private telcos.

Airtel Rs 666 prepaid plan is giving 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 77 days. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24 | 7 circle, free online courses with Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes and Wynk Music. The plan was first spotted and reported by Telecom Talk.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Rs 666 prepaid plan

Jio and Vodafone Idea also offer prepaid plans priced at Rs 666. Jio gives a Rs 666 prepaid plan that offers 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives access to Jio apps. The plan has a validity of 84 days. Meanwhile, Vi's Rs 666 prepaid plan gives access to 1.5GB daily data with 77 days validity. It also gives access to 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls. The additional benefits of this plan include unlimited nighttime data from 12 AM to 6 AM. The plan also lets users carry over unused data from the weekdays onto the weekends. Along with this, the plan gives access to up to 2GB of backup data every month at no extra cost and access to Vi Movies and TV VIP access.

Following plans from Airtel give 84 days validity:

Airtel Rs 455 prepaid plan offers 6GB data and has a validity of 84 days. It also gives unlimited calls and 900 SMS. The additional benefits of this plan include Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24 | 7 circles, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music. Airtel also has prepaid plans with 84 days validity that come for Rs 719 and Rs 839. The Rs 719 and Rs 839 plans will come with 1.5GB and 2GB daily data respectively. All plans will come with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.



