Airtel now offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription with two of its plans 

If you are a sports aficionado, you probably cannot do it with Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions because all important matches are telecasted on the app. However, it does not make sense to spend money on the subscriptions separately if you have prepaid plans that offer free subscriptions. After discontinuing plans offering Disney+ Hotstar subscription, Airtel has reintroduced two new plans that offer the same benefits.

As per Telecom Talk, Airtel removed Disney+ Hotstar from several prepaid plans, and it was limited to the Rs 3359 and Rs 499 plans only. However, Airtel has now added the subscription back to some of the prepaid plans. Airtel has added Disney+ Hotstar to the Rs 399 and Rs 839 plans.Here is everything you need to know about the two plans.

Airtel Rs 399 plan

If you want free Disney+ Hotstar, the Rs 399 prepaid plan is the most affordable plan in the line-up that offers the benefit. With this plan, you can stream Disney+ Hotstar for free on your mobile only.

You get a host of benefits with the Rs 299 prepaid plan. It will come with OTT benefits for 3 months (worth Rs 149). Apart from the Rs 399 plan also offers daily data benefits of 2.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. The plan is also inclusive of the Airtel Thanks benefits such as the Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and Apollo 24|7 Circle.

Airtel Rs 839 plan

If you want more benefits, you can opt for the Rs 839 prepaid plan that also ships with Disney+ Hotstar subscription. You can seamlessly stream the app on your mobile for only three months with the Rs 839 prepaid plan.

Apart from the OTT benefits, the plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. Additionally, you also get RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

So if you are an Airtel subscriber, you can now choose from four plans with which you can get a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The plans include Rs 3359, Rs 839, Rs 499 and Rs 399. Currently, only Vodafone and Airtel are offering free Disney+ Hotstar subscription, Reliance Jio does not have any such offer in place right now.