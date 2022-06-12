Airtel now offers Smart Missed Call Alert feature like Jio

Bharti Airtel has finally introduced the 'Smart Missed Call Alerts' feature for its customers, which a lot of people are going to appreciate. Reliance Jio users have been using this feature for a long time now. It is a great feature and will let people know about the missed call when their SIM is out of network coverage.

There are times when you are out of reach and miss an important call. So, with the addition of this feature, Airtel users now longer have to worry about any missed calls. Airtel won't send an SMS to users to alert them and one will have to visit the company's Airtel Thanks app and check for any updates in the Missed Call Alerts section.

Airtel is offering this Smart Missed Call feature to everyone, even if you are a prepaid or a postpaid user. Do keep in mind that the feature will work for those who have an active voice calling connection, regardless of the type of plan they have purchased.

This is not a new feature and is already offered by Reliance Jio to its customers. Jio's Missed Call Alert service also lets people know about calls they receive when their phone is out of network coverage area. But, the implementation is better than Airtel.

So, if your smartphone is switched off or out of coverage area, and someone calls you, you will not get a call or message. But, you do get to know about the call when you switch on the phone and when you are back in the network area via an SMS, which is more convenient than visiting an app to check for missed calls every time you re-enter the network area. The feature works even when the customer is on international or national roaming.

Yes, SMS is a better option than opening an app to check for missed calls. But, many people will appreciate the fact that Airtel considered offering Smart Missed Call Alerts feature to its customers for a better experience.