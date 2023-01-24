Airtel offering free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription with select plans: check full list

Airtel allows its customers to club two or multiple services under one plan to avail of better value and additional benefits. Dubbed Airtel Black, the service allows users to combine Airtel's mobile, DTH and fiber services in one plan so that users don't have to handle multiple bills. Along with that users also get unlimited calling and internet benefits with free OTT subscriptions of top digital platforms including Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Videos and more.

If you also have multiple Airtel connections and want to club them and avail of the OTT offers, you can join Airtel Black. Let's take a detailed look at Airtel Black plans which allow multiple connections with OTT benefits, including free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos or Disney Plus Hotstar.

Airtel Black plans with free OTT benefits

Airtel Black Rs 699 plan: Under this plan, users can club fiber and landline connections and get unlimited calling and internet with up to 40 Mbps speed. With a monthly billing cycle, users can also get access to Rs 300 worth TV channels on DTH and free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar, Airtel Xstream app. Notably, through the Airtel XStream app, users can access more OTT channels, including SonyLIV, Lionsgate and more.

Airtel Black Rs 899 plan: With this plan users can club 2 postpaid with DTH and get 105 GB internet data, unlimited calling and more benefits. Users will get a free subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hostar and Airtel XStream App.

Airtel Black Rs 1098 plan: Combining fiber and landline connection, users can avail of unlimited calling and internet benefits with up to 100 Mbps speed. On the postpaid mobile connection, users will get 75GB data with unlimited calling. For the OTT, the plan offers free subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Airtel Black 1099 plan: These plans combine fiber, landline and DTH connection offering unlimited calling and internet with up to 200 Mbps speed and Rs 350 worth TV channels. The OTT bundle includes Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and Airtel XStream.

Airtel Black Rs 1599 plan: With fiber, landline and DTH benefits-- 300mbps speed on fiber with these plans including free subscription to Netflix Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and Airtel XStream.

Airtel Black Rs 1799 plan: Under this plan, users can combine fiber, landline and up to 4 postpaid mobile connections. The benefits include unlimited calling and up to 200 Mbps speed on fiber and 190GB internet data on postpaid mobile. The OTT bundle includes Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and Airtel XStream.

Airtel Black Rs 2299 plan: Users can combine fiber landline and upto 4 postpaid connections availing unlimited calling and internet benefits-- up to 300 Mbps speed in fiber and 240GB data on the mobile connection.