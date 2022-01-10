Airtel pilots home surveillance solutions with X-Safe security cameras for select broadband users

Airtel has piloted its security surveillance under the brand name X-Safe in Delhi NCR for select XStream broadband users. It is likely to extend the security solution to more cities. It comprises security cameras hardware, Airtel's FTTH broadband connectivity and telco-grade cloud storage. The data recorded by the cameras will be stored in Airtel Cloud which can be accessed by customers from his or her mobile app. Airtel has not officially announced its security solutions. However, the Airtel XSafe website is now live which shows that the company is currently offering three camera variants from which customers can choose.



As of now, Airtel XSafe has three cameras namely the Sticky Came priced at Rs 2499, the 360-degree cam priced at Rs 3499 and the Active Defence Cam priced at Rs 4499. The smart-home monitoring service is available for Rs 99 per month and for Rs 999 per year.



X-safe includes a range of high-quality indoor and outdoor security HD cameras with H.265 compression, 360-degree view, Colour Night Vision, IP67, privacy shutter and human detection. The cameras are WiFi-enabled and will run through a fiber broadband connection that will keep the cameras active. The IP67 rating will make the cameras weather resistant. Further, the cameras are likely to be produced in India. The Airtel XSafe's page notes that all Airtel cameras come with a warranty of 12 months which covers all manufacturing defects.

ET quoted a source who noted that Airtel sees the offering as an adjacency to Airtel XStream Fiber. with demand for security solutions in homes growing rapidly, Airtel will also scale up the offering to more cities in the coming weeks.

Through person detection, an AI algorithm will detect humans and send alerts to people accessing the camera. Multiple people can control the cameras from their respective devices simultaneously. Customers can further keep track of the slightest movement through Perimeter Zoning. They can also set the motion sensitivity levels for sending alerts. Airtel customers will be required to pay a one-time cost for the camera range and a monthly subscription for the cloud storage that can be accessed through app and web and real-time. Users can choose between UHD, HD and SD quality for videos.