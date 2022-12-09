Airtel plans offering free Amazon Prime subscription with data benefits, unlimited calling

Airtel is offering a free subscription to Amazon Prime Videos on select prepaid plans. The plans are clubbed with calling, data and added benefits, making it a perfect deal for users who want data and OTT benefits in one recharge. Given the fact that an Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs 999 to Rs 1499 per year, getting it free with a regular data plan is a steal deal.

Airtel users looking for prepaid plans that include data, calling and OTT benefits can choose between these select prepaid plans to save some extra money. Let's take a detailed look at Airtel prepaid plans that offer Amazon Prime subscription



Airtel prepaid plans with Amazon Prime subscription

Airtel Rs 699 plan: The plan offers Amazon Prime Membership benefits, 3GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day on 56-day pack validity. The telco also offers Apollo 24/7 circle membership, a free Wynk Music subscription, the Xstream App, Hellotunes, and a Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. Notably, after the exhaustion of the daily data limit and SMS, the internet speed will be decreased to 64 Kbps and users will be charged Rs 1 for local and Rs 1.5 STD SMS.

Airtel Rs 999 plan: With 84 days of plan validity, this prepaid plan offers Amazon Prime Subscription, unlimited calling, a 2.5GB daily data limit and 100 SMS per day. The plan also clubs additional benefits including a Wynk Music subscription, Xstream App, Hellotunes, RewardsMini Subscription and a Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and Apollo 24/7 circle membership.

Airtel Rs 3359 plan: The Annual validity plan offers a one-year subscription to Prime Video Mobile edition, a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for free with a 2.5GB daily data limit, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. In addition, the telco offers additional benefits like a Wynk Music subscription, Apollo 24/7 circle membership, Hellotunes, and a Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Meanwhile, Airtel users can also check out the Rs 499 prepaid plan which offers 2GB daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day along with a 3 month free subscription to Disney Hotstar Mobile.