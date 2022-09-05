Airtel plans offering free Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription: Full list, data benefits and more

Airtel is offering free subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime clubbed together in select postpaid plans. The telecom operator is offering unlimited calling, free OTT subscription and added benefits to postpaid plans ranging from Rs 499 to Rs 1599. So if you are exhausted from buying several OTT subscription plans along with added data plans for binge-watching, then these plans are at your rescue.

Airtel's select postpaid plans will allow users to surf and stream the internet with unlimited data along with two big OTT subscriptions of Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime in just one pack. So more savings, more streaming and, of course, less hassle of purchasing multiple subscription plans.

If you are also looking for pocket-friendly postpaid recharges offering unlimited internet and a subscription to both Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime, then you can consider these plans.

Let's take a detailed look at Airtel postpaid plans that offer both Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime in one plan.

Airtel postpaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscriptions

Rs 499 Plan: This postpaid plan comes with a monthly rental offering a data rollover of 75GB. Along with that, it offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, handset protection and Wynk premium and more. Not to forget the big subscription of Amazon Prime membership for 6 months and Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 1 year.

Rs 999 Plan: The postpaid plan comes with a monthly rental offering a data rollover of 100GB. The pack also gives 2 free-add-on regular voice connections for family members. Along with that, it offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, handset protection and Wynk premium and more. And yes, the subscription of Amazon Prime membership is for 6 months at and Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 1 year.

Rs 1199 Plan: The postpaid plan comes with a monthly rental offering a data rollover of 150GB. The pack also gives 2 free-add-on regular voice connections for family members. Along with that, it offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, handset protection and Wynk premium and more. This plan is more special as it offers not two but three OTT subscriptions. Netflix basic monthly subscription, Amazon Prime membership is for 6 months and Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 1 year, all clubbed in one pack.

Rs 1599 Plan: Another pack with three OTT subscriptions. It clubs Netflix's basic monthly subscription, Amazon Prime membership for 6 months and Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 1 year. This postpaid plan comes with a monthly rental offering a data rollover of 250GB. The pack also clubs 3 free-aad-on regular voice connections for family members. Along with that, it offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, handset protection and Wynk premium and more.

