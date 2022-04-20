Airtel postpaid plans with free 1-year Amazon Prime Video revised: Full list of plans, benefits

Airtel has revised four of its mobile postpaid plans that offer Amazon Prime video subscription free of cost. In total, the telecom operator offers five postpaid plans worth Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 999, Rs 1199, and Rs 1599. The revision comes to all plans except the base one, which comes at a price of Rs 399, effective from April 1.

All four Airtel plans previously offered free Amazon Prime Video membership for one full year. But, the revision brings down the free membership duration to 6 months. The telecom operator hasn't provided any specific details on why the change has been introduced. Other benefits, including calling, data, and more remain the same.

The change in benefits is reflected on the Airtel Thanks app as well as the official website. Notably, users who recharged with one of the four postpaid plans before April 1 will continue to enjoy a full year of Amazon Prime Video.

Let's take a quick look at all the postpaid plans offered by Airtel and the benefits.

--Airtel Rs 399 plan: The plan offers unlimited calls, a total of 40GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB, 100 SMS/day (thereafter 10p/SMS), free access to Wynk and Shaw academy for 1 year.

--Airtel Rs 499 plan: The postpaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 75GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB, 100 SMS/day, and also 1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile, Shaw academy Lifetime access, Wynk premium and more. There's Amazon Prime membership for 6 months free of cost.

--Airtel Rs 999: It offers unlimited calls, 100GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB, 100 SMS/day, Amazon Prime membership for 6 months, Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 1 year, Shaw academy Lifetime access, Wynk premium and more. The plan also offers two free add-on regular voice connections for family members.

--Airtel 1199 plan: The postpaid plan offers unlimited calls, 150GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB, 100 SMS/day, Amazon Prime membership for 6 months, Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 1 year, Shaw academy Lifetime access, Wynk premium and more. It also offers two free add-on regular voice connections for family members.

-- Airtel Rs 1599 plan: The postpaid plan offers unlimited calls, 250GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB, 100 SMS/day, Amazon Prime membership for 6 months, Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 1 year, Shaw academy Lifetime access, Wynk premium and more. It also provides three free add-on regular voice connections for family members.

