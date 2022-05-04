Airtel prepaid recharge plans with 2GB daily 4G data: Here's the full list

Airtel has a lot of prepaid recharge plans to offer users a variety of options. If you are looking for 2GB daily data plans that even offer unlimited calls and daily SMS benefits, then you can check out some of them below. A few prepaid plans also include additional benefits such as Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hostar membership. Keep reading to know more.

Airtel Rs 319

Airtel has a Rs 319 prepaid recharge plan that comes with unlimited calls and 100 SMS benefits. Of course, the plan also offers 2GB daily data. It will remain valid for one month once you buy it. One also gets Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free access to Hello Tunes, Wynk Music app, Amazon Prime Mobile Edition, and free online course with Shaw Academy. Apart from all this, this plan also includes three months of Apollo subscription.

Airtel Rs 359

Airtel offers a Rs 359 prepaid pack that includes 28 days of Amazon Prime Mobile Edition, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, three months of Apollo subscription, free online course with Shaw Academy, 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. The validity for this Airtel recharge plan is 28 days.

Airtel Rs 499

There is a Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan that includes 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, 30 days of Amazon Prime Mobile Edition, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership for one year, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag as well as Apollo subscription. The plan will remain valid for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 549

The Rs 549 prepaid recharge pack offers several benefits such as 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, Amazon Prime Mobile Edition for 30 days, and 100 SMS per day with a validity period of 56 days. One also gets Xstream Mobile pack, which includes 56 days of free access to any one of Xstream channels. The pack also includes Rs 100 cashback on FASTag as well as an Apollo subscription.

Airtel Rs 839

There is also Rs 839 prepaid plan that Airtel offers to its customers, which comes with a validity period of 84 days. It includes 2GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls. Airtel is also giving 30 days of Amazon Prime Mobile Edition, three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership, and Xtream Mobile pack, which includes 84 days of free access to any one of Xstream channels such as SonyLiv, Eros Now and more. The rest of the benefits are similar to the previous plan.

Airtel Rs 2,999

This is an annual prepaid plan that packs 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls. This prepaid plan also ships with Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership for one year, free access to Hello Tunes, Wynk Music app, Amazon Prime Mobile Edition, free online course with Shaw Academy and three months of Apollo subscription. The plan comes with a validity period of 365 days.