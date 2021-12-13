Airtel received maximum consumer complaints in 2021, says TRAI

Airtel received the highest consumer complaints in 2021, according to data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The minister of state for communications Devusinh Chauhan noted that the TRAI has received 16, 111 service-related complaints against Bharti Airtel in 2021, followed by 14,487 against Vodafone Idea and 7,341 against Reliance Jio.



Of the 14,487 complaints against Vodafone Idea, 9,186 were against Idea and 5,301 were against Vodafone. The data showed that TRAI received 732 complaints against MTNL and 2,913 against BSNL. Chauhan said the TRAI Act,1997 does not envisage handling of individual consumer complaints by TRAI. "However, complaints received in TRAI are forwarded to concerned service providers for appropriate action. TRAI has mandated all Telecom Service Providers to establish a two-tier complaint/grievance redressal mechanism for handling consumer complaints," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Under the complaint redressal mechanism, a consumer can lodge service-related complaints at the complaint center of their Telecom Service Providers (TSPs). In case a complaint is not redressed satisfactorily by the service provider at the complaint center, an appeal can be registered with the appellate authority of the TSPs. Telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea or Vi announced their tariff hikes in late November citing the need for higher Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).



Airtel rolled out some company-specific changes for users in 2021. All Airtel customers on prepaid bundled packs get a 30-day free trial of Prime Video Mobile Edition. Subsequently, customers can activate Mobile Edition through recharge bundles starting at an introductory offer of Rs 89. According to Airtel, India became the first Amazon Prime country in the world to offer customers a mobile-only Prime Video plan.

Airtel is currently giving a prepaid plan at Rs 699 that is giving 3GB daily data and unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan also gives access to Amazon Prime membership for 56 days. The validity of this plan is also 56 days and the additional benefits of the plan include Apollo 24 | 7 circle, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes and Wynk music. Airtel is the only telco to give Amazon Prime membership with one of its prepaid plans.



Airtel also introduced Airtel Black for customers, a service which allows customers to bundle 2 or more of Airtel services -- Fiber, DTH, Mobile together to become Airtel Black which entitles the customer for one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues. Airtel noted that these plans amount to zero-switching and installation costs coupled with free service visits for life.





