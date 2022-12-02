Airtel revamps Cricket prepaid plans with Amazon Prime Video subscription: Prices, benefits

Bharti Airtel has revamped its Cricket prepaid plans with an annual Amazon Prime Video subscription. The revamped prepaid plans, as spotted by Telecom Talk, are live in India, and customers can purchase them via the Airtel website and apps for smartphones. The Airtel Cricket pack includes four plans with a tariff of Rs 699, Rs 999, Rs 2999, and Rs 3359, respectively. The top prepaid plan also bundles a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan for one year. The plans are mainly aimed at customers who want to watch the ongoing India v New Zealand cricket series on Prime Video.

All the Airtel Cricket prepaid plans offer unlimited local and STD calls along with roaming calls. The plans differ in terms of validity period and daily internet data. The base plan, at Rs 699 (without taxes), offers 3GB of internet data per day and an Airtel Xstream mobile pack. It comes with a validity of 56 days. The Rs 999-worth prepaid plan, on the other hand, comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 2.5GB of internet data per day. It also includes access to the Airtel Xstream library on mobile.

Both Airtel Cricket plans with Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,359 tariffs come with a validity of 365 days. The former offers 2GB data per day, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, and Apollo 24/7 membership, which offers benefits such as access to doctors, cashback on medicines, free home delivery, and discounts on doctor consultations and diagnostics. The same benefits are available with the Rs 3,359 prepaid plan, but it also includes an annual Disney+ Hotstar mobile plan worth Rs 499. It offers 2.5GB of internet data per day.

Airtel, with its revamped Cricket plans, will hope to get more users onboard as Amazon Prime Video is now broadcasting ongoing India v New Zealand cricket series. If you go for the top-tier plan, the Disney+ Hotstar mobile plan will unlock access to more live sports programmes, such as EPL football and F1. However, none of the OTT platforms has the rights to live stream the ongoing FIFA 2022 World Cup. For that, users can download Jio Cinema and watch the FIFA 2022 World Cup for free.