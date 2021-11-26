Airtel revised prepaid recharge plans now live, check best offers under Rs 300

Airtel has updated its website with revised tariffs for prepaid plans which will now start from Rs 99. Airtel noted that it will offer 50 per cent more talktime, 200 MB data and 1 paise per second voice tariff. It will offer 50 per cent more talktime, 200 MB data, and 1 paise per second voice tariff. Airtel has also made changes to other prepaid plans, except for the 3GB daily data plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar benefit. These plans were updated recently. Airtel has also hiked tariffs for data-only plans.

Since prepaid plans have now gotten expensive, the maximum daily data that the plans will bring with them are 1.5GB daily data, unlike the 2GB daily data that was offered with plans under Rs 300 until now. Following upgraded plans are priced under Rs 300 for Airtel users.

The Rs 149 plan has now been hiked to Rs 179 and will give 28 days validity along with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 2GB data. It also gives access to free Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition and free hello tunes.

The Rs 219 prepaid has been hiked to Rs 265 and will offer 1GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan also gives access to 500 MB data per data. It also gives access to the free Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition.

The Rs 249 prepaid plan has been hiked to Rs 299 and will offer 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 299 plan now gives access to free 500 MB per day, free Amazon Prime Video mobile edition, Apollo 24 | 7, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hellotunes, and free Wynk Music.

Data top-ups plans priced at Rs 48, Rs 98 and Rs 251 will be priced at Rs 58, Rs 118 and Rs 301 respectively. These plans will offer 3GB data, 12GB data and 50GB data respectively. The Rs 115 data voucher has been hiked to Rs 148 and gives access to 15GB data and Airtel XStream. All plans will remain active till the existing plan.