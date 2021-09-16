Airtel revises prepaid recharge packs, broadband plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription, check all offers

Earlier this month, S\streaming service Disney+ Hotstar upgraded its plans. It now gives users access to all content through three new plans including Mobile at Rs 499 per year, Super at Rs 899 per year, and Premium at Rs 1499 per year. It is doing away with its VIP subscription that came for Rs 399 per year. Customers will get access to all content, however, the audio and video quality might change depending upon the price. The benefits for Premium users will remain unchanged with the added benefits of being able to view shows on 4 devices with video quality in 4K.

Shortly after the streaming service revised its plans, the telecom companies also revised their plans that offered Disney+ Hotstar benefits. While the prepaid and postpaid plans now offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans, the broadband plan offers Disney+ Hotstar Super plans. Here are the changes made with respect to the streaming benefits.

Airtel has updated its list of plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar plans. They are now priced at Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 2798. These plans offer 3GB data per day for 28 days, 2GB data for 56 days and 2GB data for 365 days. The plans also give access to unlimited calling as well as 100 SMS per day. These plans will also give users access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, so mobile users will have access to Disney+ Hotstar as well as Amazon Prime.

The additional benefits further include access to Wynk Music, free Hellotunes, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Coming to the broadband plans, the ISP will give streaming benefits from Rs 999. The Rs 999 Airtel XStream plan will offer unlimited internet with up to 200 Mbps speed as well as unlimited calls. This plan will give access to Disney+ Hotstar Super plan, along with access to Amazon Prime. The Rs 1499 and Rs 3999 plans also offer Disney+ Hotstar Super benefits with up to 300 Mbps and 1Gbps speed respectively. These plans also give access to Wynk music.

Airtel's postpaid plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 99 and Rs 1599 will also give users access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile benefits. The plans give 75GB, 150GB and 500GB data respectively along with unlimited calls, 100 SMS and access to Amazon Prime. The Rs 999 plan offers 3 connections while the Rs 1599 plan offers two connections.

Looking at the above plans, Airtel's Rs 499 prepaid plan and Rs 999 broadband plan look like they will be the most beneficial to users, as they can get access to unlimited calls, data and SMS along with access to Amazon Prime mobile for only Rs 100 more as Disney+ Hostar Mobile and Super cost Rs 499 and Rs 899 respectively.



