Airtel revises Rs 499, Rs 999, Rs 1199, and Rs 1599 plans: details here

Bharti Airtel has revised four plans with free Amazon Prime Video membership. The telecom operator offers a free Prime Video subscription with four postpaid plans and select prepaid recharge plans. The revision comes for postpaid plans only. The changes were first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Four postpaid plans from Airtel offer Amazon Prime Video subscription free of cost. Previously, these plans worth Rs 499, Rs 999, Rs 1199, and Rs 1599 offered 1-year Amazon Prime Video subscription. The duration of Prime subscription has been reduced to six months. No changes to data and calls have been made. All four postpaid plans also offer a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year and more.

Airtel postpaid plans: full list

In total, Airtel offers five postpaid plans worth Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 999, Rs 1199, and Rs 1599. Let's check out the offerings:

--Airtel Rs 399 plan offers unlimited calls, 40GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB, 100 SMS/day (thereafter 10p/SMS), free access to Wynk and Shaw academy for 1 year.

--Airtel Rs 499 plan offers unlimited calls, 75GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB, 100 SMS/day, Amazon Prime membership for 6 months, Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 1 year, Shaw academy Lifetime access, Wynk premium and more.

--Airtel Rs 999 plan offers unlimited calls, 100GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB, 100 SMS/day, Amazon Prime membership for 6 months, Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 1 year, Shaw academy Lifetime access, Wynk premium and more. It also offers two free add-on regular voice connections for family members.

--Airtel 1199 plan offers unlimited calls, 150GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB, 100 SMS/day, Amazon Prime membership for 6 months, Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 1 year, Shaw academy Lifetime access, Wynk premium and more. The plan also offers two free add-on regular voice connections for family members.

-- Airtel Rs 1599 plan offers unlimited calls, 250GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB, 100 SMS/day, Amazon Prime membership for 6 months, Disney+ Hotstar mobile for 1 year, Shaw academy Lifetime access, Wynk premium and more. It also offers three free add-on regular voice connections for family members.

