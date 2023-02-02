Airtel Rs 359 prepaid plan gets revamped: Validity, benefits and more

Bharti Airtel recently hiked the tariffs of its cheapest prepaid plan across several circles. The telco is also expected to hike base tariffs of more plans in the coming financial year with other telecom operators like Jio. However, amid all the stress around the rising prices of mobile recharge plans, Airtel has included a surprise for its prepaid users by increasing plan validity of its Rs 359 plan.

According to a report by Telecom Talk, Airtel's Rs 359 prepaid recharge plan which was earlier offering 28 days validity will now offer a full month validity. So, irrespective of the total days of the month being 28, 30 or 31, users will get a full one-month calendar validity.

Let's take a detailed look at all the plan benefits clubbed in the Rs 359 plan.

Airtel Rs 359 Plan details

The monthly recharge plan offers 1 calendar month validity with 2GB daily data limit, unlimited calling over local and STD calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of the plan include 28 days free subscription to the Airtel Xstream app. The app offers free access to any one selected Xstream channel, including SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, ErosNow and more.

Users also get a 3 month subscription to Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and free access to Hello Tunes and Wynk.

With this plan, Airtel has included one more plan under the list of its monthly recharge plans. Here's the list of other Airtel prepaid recharge plans with 1 calendar month validity.

Airtel monthly recharge plans

Rs 319 plan: Rs 319 plan: Under this prepaid plan, users get one calendar month validity with 2GB daily data benefits, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits include free access to Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes and Wynk.

The Rs 319 and Rs 359 plan almost have similar offerings, just the latter plan includes OTT benefits of the Airtel Xstream app.

Rs 509 plan: This Airtel prepaid plan is on the costlier side as it offers one-month calendar validity for Rs 509. However, according to the listing on Airtel's website, this plan offers 60GB total data, unlimited calling and a total of 300 SMS. The additional benefits include Apollo Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hello Tunes and Wynk.

Looking at the benefits and value of the plans, the Rs 509 plan offers 60 GB total data which can be used according to need. But if we look at other plans they also offer 60GB data but with a 2GB daily limit. So getting bundle data for this price range might not look like a value offer for some users.