Airtel Rs 449 vs Vi Rs 409 prepaid plans offer 2.5GB daily data, check all details

It is not uncommon for telecom operators to give data benefits up to 1GB, 2GB and 3GB. However, some prepaid recharge plans offer prepaid plans with 2.5GB daily data. While Airtel and Vi offer prepaid plans priced at Rs 449 and Rs 409 that give 2.5GB daily data, Jio recently introduced an annual plan priced at Rs 2999 that also gives 2.5GB daily data. The monthly cost of this plan when calculated comes down to Rs 249. However, users will be required to pay the full amount. The benefits of the plans are as follows.

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan: The prepaid plan from Airtel priced at Rs 449 gives 2.5GB daily data and offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. This plan also gives access to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24|7, free online courses, cashback on Fastag, free hellotunes and access to Wynk Music. This plan has a validity of 28 days.

Vi Rs 409 prepaid plan: This plan from Vodafone Idea or Vi gives access to 2.5GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives access to additional benefits including Binge all night, weekend data rollover, Vimovies and TV and additional data through data delights. This plan has a valdiity of 28 days.

Jio Rs 2999 prepaid plan: The Rs 2999 from Jio offers 2.5GB data per day along with 100SMS per day. The plan comes with a validity of 365. Apart from the usual data benefits, the plan offers discounts on JioMart and other Jio services. The prepaid plan is listed under the "20% JioMart Maha Cashback" offer on the website. This means that if subscribers opt for this plan, they will receive 20 percent cashback upon purchasing items from JioMart.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi value prepaid plans around Rs 500

Airtel Rs 455 prepaid plan offers 6GB data and has a validity of 84 days. It also gives unlimited calls and 900 SMS. The additional benefits of this plan include Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24 | 7 circles, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music. Airtel has a 56-day validity plan that is priced at Rs 479 and gives 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS.

Jio Rs 395 prepaid plan: Under Jio's Value section is its Rs 395 prepaid plan that gives 6GB data, unlimited calls and 1000 SMS. The additional benefits of the plan give access to Jio apps. Jio has two prepaid plans with 56 days validity that offer 1.5GB and 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plans are priced Rs 479 and Rs 533 respectively.

Vi Rs 459 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 6GB data for 84 days along with unlimited calls and 1000 SMS. Vi has two prepaid plans that give 56 days validity that are priced at Rs 479 and Rs 539 respectively. These plans also bring with them 1.5GB daily data and 2GB daily data respectively along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.



