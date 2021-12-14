Airtel Rs 699 plan gives 3GB daily data and Amazon Prime membership, check similar plans from BSNL, Jio and Vi

Telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vi hiked the tariffs of their prepaid plans in late November. The telcos also hiked the prepaid plans that gave streaming benefits. Earlier, Airtel gave access to Amazon Prime membership with its Rs 349 prepaid plan. Now, those benefits have been hiked as well. However, Airtel is the only telco to offer Amazon Prime membership with its prepaid plans. Airtel Rs 699 prepaid plan now gives access to Amazon Prime membership for 56 days. The plan offers 3GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of the plan include Apollo 24 | 7 circle, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes and Wynk music.

While Airtel offers its Prime Video Mobile Edition benefit with all its prepaid plans starting from Rs 155, it gives exclusive streaming benefits with plans that are now priced at Rs 599 and Rs 699. The Rs 599 prepaid plan gives a subscription to Disney+ Hostar Mobile benefit and has a validity of 28 days, 3GB daily data and unlimited calls.

BSNL also offers a prepaid plan at Rs 699 that gives access to unlimited data with 0.5 GB daily data after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. The plan gives access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also gives access to free PRBT for 60 days.

Jio gives a prepaid plan priced at Rs 666 that has 84 days validity and 1.5GB daily data. This plan gives access to 100 SMS per day, unlimited calls and access to Jio apps. The telco also offers a prepaid plan at Rs 719 that gives 84 days validity and offers 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with access to Jio apps.

Vi gives a prepaid plan priced at Rs 701 that gives access to 3GB daily data, 56 days validity and 100 SMS per day. This plan also gives access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The plan also gives access to Binge all night, weekend rollover data benefits, Vi movies and TV and Data Delights. Vodafone Idea gives its Vi movies and TV benefit with all its prepaid plans and it is also giving its Disney+ Hotstar benefit with its prepaid plans priced at Rs 501, Rs 601 and Rs 901. The Rs 501 and Rs 901 prepaid plans are 3GB daily data prepaid plans that are giving unlimited calling benefits along with 100 SMS. The Rs 601 prepaid plan gives 75GB of data for 56 days. The plans give access to one year of Disney+ Hotstar.



