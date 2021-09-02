Airtel says it receives interest from high-quality investors, does not say if Google is one of them

Telecom giant Airtel recently said that it receives interest from high-quality investors. However, it did not confirm if US software giant Google is actually one of them. The exchanges had sought clarification from Airtel after reports of tech giant Google investing in the telecom operator and discussions reaching an advanced stage of discussions.

"Being a significant player in the telecom and digital industry, the company receives interests from high-quality investors and companies for its various businesses," Airtel said in a regulatory filing. It further added as a clarification to the previous reports and speculations noting that, "We would like to submit that the Company, as a matter of policy, does not comment on media speculation/ report(s)," the company said. It further said the company evaluates various opportunities of potential investor engagement and takes decisions in a judicious manner.

Earlier reports had noted that Google was on its way to make investments worth thousands of crores in Airtel. It was also reported that Google was in the advanced stage of negotiations with Airtel for the past nearly one year, and the deal size could be substantially large. As a responsible corporate that follows the highest standards of corporate governance, the company is fully conscious of its disclosure obligations under SEBI regulations and is committed to act in consonance with the same, it added.

Airtel's board has approved raising up to Rs 21,000 crore through a rights issue to fund its dues linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR). Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal noted that the fundraise will give the firm the fuel to shift to a higher gear and tap large opportunities by accelerating investments in the rollout of 5G services, fiber, and data centre business.

"We have done our bit in a limited way, we have run out of patience and we can't be an outlier all the time," Mittal said. He also said that the monthly ARPU (average revenue per user) should reach Rs 200 by the end of the current fiscal, and should eventually go up to Rs 300 to serve the customers well. The ARPU is currently at Rs 146 per month.