Airtel scraps Rs 49 plan, cheapest prepaid plan to now start at Rs 79

Entry-level prepaid plans are ideal for users who do not want a lot of telecom benefits but want to keep their plans active. Airtel on Wednesday announced revisions to its prepaid plans. Airtel has discontinued its Rs 49 entry-level prepaid recharge plan. The company's prepaid packs will now start from the Rs 79 Smart Recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data. Airtel notes that the change is in line with the company's focus on offering superior connectivity solutions. Airtel notes that its customers selecting entry-level recharges will be able to stay connected for longer without worrying about their account balance.

Coming to the benefits of this plan, it offers 200MB data with Rs 64 talktime, and a validity of 28 days. Airtel offers entry-level plans priced under Rs 100 starting from Rs 10. These plans give talktime benefits only and are priced at Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 100. Airtel also offers talktime plans priced at Rs 45, Rs 49 and Rs 79. The Rs 49 and Rs 79 plans offer 100 and 200 MB respectively, while the Rs 45 plan has a validity of 28 days and is ideal to keep a plan active.

Airtel offers data-only plans priced at Rs 48 and Rs 98. These plans give 3GB and 12 GB of data respectively. While the Rs 48 plan has a validity of 28 days, the Rs 98 plan gives data that will be valid till the existing plan.

Airtel also recently started offering new corporate postpaid plans starting from Rs 299. Airtel's corporate plans are designed especially for business users are priced at Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 1599 that offer 30GB, 40GB, 60GB, 100GB and 500GB data respectively. These plans offer business tools like Airtel Call Manager, corporate postpaid plans from Rs 399 give access to Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy for one year.

The Rs 499 and Rs 1599 plans offer Amazon Prime for 1 year, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 1 year, VIP service, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy. These plans also give access to unlimited calls. All eligible Airtel Corporate customers will be migrated to the new plans, as applicable, from their subsequent billing cycles.



