Airtel silently discontinues Rs 398, Rs 499 and Rs 558 prepaid plans that gave 3GB daily data, check details

A little over a week ago Airtel announced its tariff hike and made changes to its unlimited plans. The telecom operator also seems to have made changes to its 3GB daily data plans. While Airtel had announced a change in prepaid plans and noted that they would get expensive by Rs 500, it did not mention any change for its 3GB daily data plans.

Last month, we had reported that Airtel had not included 3GB daily data plans in the list of hiked tariffs, so, as some compensation, users who could opt for 3GB daily data plans would be spared from the hike. But we spoke too soon. It now seems that Airtel has discontinued its 3GB daily data plans that were priced at Rs 398, Rs 499 and Rs 558. Airtel did not exclusively announce this change in plans but simply removed the said plans from its website and also the Airtel Thanks app.

The Rs 398 prepaid plan gave 3GB daily data for 28 days and the Rs 558 prepaid plan gave a validity of 56 days. The Rs 499 plan was a Disney+ Hostar Plan and also gave 28 days validity. The additional benefits of this plan included unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions. Some plans also gave additional data coupons. We reached out to Airtel for a comment but refused to get one.

Now, Airtel gives 3GB daily data and streaming benefits with two of its prepaid plans priced at Rs 599 and Rs 699. These plans were not included in the tariff hike list that was shared by the telco earlier. While Airtel offers its Prime Video Mobile Edition benefit with all its prepaid plans starting from Rs 155, it gives exclusive streaming benefits with plans that are priced at Rs 599 and Rs 699.

Both these plans give 3GB daily data, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 599 prepaid plan gives a subscription to Disney+ Hostar Mobile benefit and has a validity of 28 days. The Rs 699 prepaid plan gives access to an Amazon Prime membership that lasts with its validity of 56 days. Until now, Airtel was giving Disney+ Hotstar benefits with three of its prepaid plans, which have now been reduced to one plan.



