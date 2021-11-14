Airtel starts offering 500MB of free daily data with this prepaid recharge pack, how to redeem

Bharti Airtel one of India's oldest telecom companies Bharti Airtel has been coming up with innovative recharge packages. The Sunil Mittal owned company has now started offering 500MB of free daily data with a recharge plan of Rs. 249.

The 0.5 GB or 500MB of data can be redeemed daily by the users through the Airtel Thanks app. It is important to note that this particular offer is valid only for this particular prepaid recharge plan. As reported by Telecomtalk, this is not a new plan, but Airtel has added new benefits to the existing plan.

Airtel has maintained all the same benefits that the Rs. 249 plan offered earlier and has additionally added the 500MB free data. It is important to note here that the plan offered 1.5GB of free data per day and now the daily total data limit has been increased to 2GB. Additionally, this plan also offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day along with Airtel Thanks benefits.

The Rs. 249 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days, while the plan earlier offered 1.5GB of data per day, which amounts to 42GB of total data, users of this plan can now access 2GB of data per day totalling 56GB over its 28 days lifetime.

How to redeem the 500MB additional data

In order to access the 500MB extra free data users need to recharge their Airtel SIM card with the Rs. 249 pack.

Then you need to download the Airtel Thanks app if you do not have it already. Open the Airtel Thanks app and select the Redeem free 500MB data option.

Users need to repeat this process of redeeming the data every day for the 28 days that the package lasts.

The other benefits that can be redeemed with the Airtel Thanks app with this plan particular plan are Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition trial for one month, Shaw Academy for 1 year, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Free Hello Tunes subscriptions, Wynk Music, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Airtel also offers a Rs. 219 prepaid plan that offers 1GB of daily data. Now with the Rs. 249 pack offering 2GB of daily data it is likely that more and more customers will be tempted to opt for the Rs. 249 package as the difference of merely Rs. 30 offers users double the data amount.