Airtel to start rolling out 5G network in India in August: Here is everything you need to know

Airtel has finally announced that it would start deploying a 5G network in India by the end of August. The telecom giant announced that it has signed 5G network agreements with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung to commence 5G deployment in August 2022. Airtel will be the first telecom giant to rollout 5G services in India. The company had a long-standing relationship with Ericsson and Nokia but Samsung has been added to the list pretty recently. Airtel was a part of the spectrum auctions conducted by the Department of Telecom, in which the telecom giant bid for and acquired 19867.8 MHZ spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz frequency

Talking about rolling out 5G services in India, Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, Airtel said, "We are delighted to announce that Airtel will commence roll out of 5G services in August. Our network agreements are finalized and Airtel will work with the best technology partners from across the world to deliver the full benefits of 5G connectivity to our consumers. India's transition into a digital economy will be led by telecom and 5G presents a game-changing opportunity to drive the digital transformation of industries, enterprises and the socio-economic development of India."

Airtel was the first amongst the three telecom companies in India to test 5G network. The telecom company tested several use cases with multiple partners at many locations. It also demonstrated India's first 5G experience over a live 4G network in Hyderabad. Post which, Airtel also conducted India's first rural 5G trial and also tested first cloud gaming experience on 5G to the successful deployment of India's first captive private network on the trial spectrum.

Notably, Reliance Jio emerged as the largest bidder of the 5G spectrum.

Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read: | Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399