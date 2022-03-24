Airtel users can get free Netflix subscriptions with these postpaid plans

Paying mobile bills, OTT subscription fees, and managing other expenses can get taxing. It also digs a huge hole in your pocket. However, Airtel subscribers need not bother about buying OTT subscriptions separately anymore, as Netflix will now come bundled with some of Airtel's postpaid plans. So, basically, Airtel postpaid members can now enjoy the entire Netflix catalog at no extra cost.

The company announced that Netflix now comes with two Airtel Postpaid Family Plans - Rs 1199 and Rs 1599. Airtel postpaid users can upgrade to the Rs 1199 plan, get monthly access to Netflix's Basic plan and those with a Rs 1599 plan get monthly access to Netflix's Standard plan. Apart from a free subscription to Netflix, the Rs 1599 prepaid plan also offers a free subscription on Amazon Prime. It comes with data rollover of up to 500GB. It comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also provides free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xtreme, free add-on connection with unlimited calls and handset protection.

The Airtel postpaid plan which was priced at Rs 999 will now cost Rs 1199. The prepaid plan offers data rollover of up to 150GB, 100 SMS per day, and local, STD, and unlimited calling. Apart from Netflix subscription, the prepaid plan also offers free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime subscription, Airtel Xtreme and handset protection. If you are on the Rs 999 postpaid plan, you can upgrade to the Rs 1199 plan to get a free subscription.

"Whatever your tastes or mood - whether you're watching on your own or with your friends and family - Netflix's bundles with Airtel have been thoughtfully curated so that you and your family can discover and enjoy the most entertaining stories from around the world. From Madhuri Dixit's The Fame Game, Malayalam cinema's first superhero Minnal Murali, blockbusters like Badhaai Do, '83 and Sooryavanshi to Squid Game, Money Heist and The Adam Project and more. Because Netflix is for All," the streaming giant said.

Here is how you can activate Netflix on Airtel postpaid plans—

—If you are a new postpaid subscriber, you can purchase any of the two postpaid packs (or upgrade to) the Airtel Netflix bundle plan from the Airtel website (www.airtel.in) or from the Airtel Thanks app. You can select the plan and activate it.

— Once you select the plan that you want to purchase, an activation SMS will be sent to your registered mobile number once the plan is activated. This is applicable even if you upgrade to the plan.

—You will then have to click on the link in the SMS to activate the Netflix account.

— After activating the account, you can go to the 'Discover Thanks Benefit' page on the Airtel Thanks app, scroll down and find 'Netflix' in the 'Enjoy your rewards' section. Select 'Claim', followed by 'Proceed' on the Netflix product description page. The customer will be redirected to the Netflix website to complete activation.