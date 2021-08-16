Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL vs Vi best prepaid with up to 2GB daily data under Rs 200, check all offers

Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi are well on the path to make tariff hikes in the coming months. The telecom companies, however, offer affordable prepaid plans under Rs 200 that will come in handy to users not looking for a lot of data or calling benefits. While the private telcos offer combo benefits under Rs 200, the government telco BSNL gives combo plans under Rs 100 with data and calling benefits.



Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1GB daily data with 24 days validity. It also comes with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition, Wynk Music, free hello tunes and Airtel XStream.

Airtel also offers a prepaid plan at Rs 149 which gives 2GB data for 28 days validity. It also gives unlimited calls with 300 SMS with access to Amazon Prime. Free HelloTunes, Wynk Music and Airtel XStream.



Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data with 28 days validity taking the total data spread to 42GB. The plan offers unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network in the country and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps including JioTV, Jio Cinema, Jio News, Jio Security and Jio Cloud.

Jio also has a plan priced at Rs 149 which gives 1GB daily data with 24 days validity with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 199 prepaid plan: The plan gives 1GB data per day with unlimited calls and 100 SMS. The plan also gives access to Vi movies and TV basic accounts. Vi gives a plan priced at Rs 148 that offers 1GB daily data with unlimited calling for a validity of 18 days.

Coming to the government-owned telco BSNL gives plans priced under Rs 100. These plans give benefits and give generous amounts of data to keep the plan active.

BSNL Rs 94 special tariff voucher: The plan gives 3GB data along with 100 SMS per day and Lokdhum content and has a validity of 75 days. The plan also gives 100 minutes of free calls. The freebies include PRBT for 60 days after which the speed is reduced to 30 paise per minute.

BSNL Rs 97 special tariff voucher: The plan gives 2GB data per day along with 100 SMS per day and Lokdhum content and has a validity of 18 days.

BSNL Rs 198 data STV: This special tariff voucher gives 2GB data per day with Lokdhun content and has a validity of 50 days. Since this is a data voucher, it does not offer any calling benefits.



