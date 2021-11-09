Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL vs Vi data offer plans for work from home and streaming, check all offers

For someone who relies a lot on mobile data, I have to top-up my phone with extra data regardless of the daily data plan. The extra data plan makes sure that I don't run out of mobile data in desperate times, and I am able to experience fast internet when I am out of the WiFi region or when it becomes slow. Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi offer data-only plans that come in handy to users even after their daily data gets expired. Some daily data plans also last until the validity of the plan, even if it is for three months or a year. Even though users have to pay extra for these data plans, they come in handy in the long run, especially for heavy data users.

Some of these data plans also gives access to streaming benefits. Some data plans are add-on plans while some are standalone plans that can be recharged separately. Airtel, Jio and Vi users who have the app can avail of data coupons that come along with some plans and also some plans that are app-exclusive or available to the app users.

Airtel offers data plans starting at Rs 48 which gives 3GB of data that remains valid till the existing plan. The next data plans under Rs 100 are priced at 78, Rs 89 and Rs 98 which give 5GB, 6GB and 12GB data respectively and remain valid till the existing plan. The Rs 89 plan gives access to the Prime Video Mobile edition. The next data plan from Airtel is priced at Rs 119 and gives 15GB data and comes with access to the Airtel XStream app, and remains available till the existing plan.

Airtel Rs 131 prepaid plan gives access to 100 MB data and gives access to Amazon Prime for 30 days, Airtel XStream, Free HelloTunes, Wynk Music for free. The validity of the plan is the same as the existing plan. Airtel has a data plan at Rs 248 which gives 25GB data with a premium subscription to Wynk and is valid till the existing validity of the plan. For three rupees more, Airtel gives 50GB data which remains valid till the existing validity of the plan.

Jio also has data plans priced at Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 which give 1GB, 2GB, 6GB and 12GB data respectively and remain valid till the existing plan. Jio has data plans priced at Rs 151, Rs 201 and Rs 251 which are work from home plans and 30GB, 40GB and 50GB data for 30 days.

Vi has a data plan starting from Rs 16. This plan gives 1GB data and one day's validity. Vi also has data plans priced at Rs 48 and Rs 98 which have 3GB and 12Gb data respectively and are valid for 28 days. Vi has a data-only prepaid plan at Rs 251 which gives 50GB for 28 days. Vi has a work from home plan at Rs 351 which gives 100GB data for 56 days and a plan at Rs 601 which gives 75Gb data for 56 days.

BSNL has data vouchers at Rs 151 and Rs 198 which give 40GB data for 28 days and 2GB daily data for 50 days respectively. BSNL's Rs 247 plan gives 50GB high speed for 30 days.



