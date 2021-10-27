Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL vs Vi give voice and data vouchers under Rs 100, check all offers

Sometimes users require only a small telecom plan for a short validity. This could be because users require to keep their plans active or only want to use voice or data for a short period. Reports have noted that short-term vouchers are popular among users based more in rural areas. Recently, telecom companies Airtel and Vi saw a tariff hike and strike their most basic prepaid plan which began at Rs 49. This plan was a combo plan and now the combo plans begin at Rs 79 in most telecom circles. However, Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi still offer various plans that offer only data or voice calling benefits.

Airtel offers recharge plans under Rs 100 priced at Rs 19, Rs 48, Rs 49 and Rs 79. While the Rs 19 and Rs 48 plans offer only data -- 200 MB for two days and 3GB data for 28 days, the Rs 49 and Rs 79 plans give 100 MB and 200 MB data respectively with talktime for a validity of 28 days. The Rs 49 plan is still available in some telecom circles.



BSNL also offers prepaid vouchers priced under Rs 100. These are priced at Rs 97 and Rs 99 and give 18 days and 22 days validity respectively. While the Rs 97 plan is a data voucher and gives 2GB data per day along with 100 SMS, the Rs 99 voucher gives calling benefits for 22 days. It also gives a data voucher priced at Rs 98 that offers 2GB data per day for 22 days. Further, BSNL offers a data voucher priced at Rs 94 that gives 75 days validity, 3GB data and 100 minutes of free voice calls. It gives a prepaid voucher priced at Rs 75 that has a 50 days validity and gives 2GB data with 100 minutes of free voice calls.



Jio recharge plans under Rs 100 at Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100 which give talktime benefits. Vi gives a range of recharge plans priced under Rs 100 priced at Rs 16, Rs 19, Rs 39, Rs 48, Rs 49, Rs 79 and Rs 98. They give the following benefits.



The Rs 16 data plan gives 1GB of data for 24 hours and access to Movies and TV shows on Vi App. The Rs 19 gives 200 MB data and unlimited talktime for a validity of 2 days. Moving to the slightly upward range is a combo prepaid plan at Rs 39 which gives talktime and 100MB data for a validity of 28 days. Next is the selectively available Rs 48 data-only recharge plan that gives 3 GB data for 28 days. This plan gives 200 MB extra data if recharged with a phone or web app. Vi offers a combo data plan at Rs 49 which gives 300 MB data for 28 days. It also gives a combo plan at Rs 79 that gives 400 MB data and talktime for 64 days. This plan gives 200 MB extra data if recharged with the phone or web app. Finally, the Rs 98 plan is a double data offer and gives 12GB data for 28 days.



