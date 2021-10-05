Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL vs Vi offer 3GB daily data plans under Rs 500, check all offers

Telecom companies have revised their 3Gb daily data plans to make them slightly expensive owing to the revised Disney+ Hotstar plans which now separately begin from Rs 499. These plans, however, can come in handy to users as they offer 3GB daily data and are priced under Rs 500. So these plans can come in handy to users who work remotely or stream shows for hours. Some of these plans also come with extra data coupons that can be redeemed within the validity period.

Jio Rs 349 prepaid plan: This plan comes with 3GB data per day and unlimited on-net calling benefits and 28-day validity and unlimited domestic calls. The pack also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio Rs 499 prepaid plan: This plan gives 3GB daily data for 28 days that comes down to 3GB data per day with additional 6GB data. The plan also brings unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network. This plan gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile at no extra cost.

Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan: This plan gives 3GB data per day with 28 days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits include a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions of Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions. There are no streaming benefits with this plan.

Airtel Rs 499 prepaid plan: This plan gives 3GB daily data with unlimited calls, 100 SMS and 28 days validity. This plan gives access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit and also to Amazon Prime Mobile benefit. It also gives access to Apollo 24 /7, free hellotunes, Wynk Music, free online courses and Rs 100 cashback on Fastag.

Vi Rs 501 prepaid plan: Vi's prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data for 28 days and gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives 16GB of extra data and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It also gives additional benefits like high-speed nighttime internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and Vi movies and TV.

BSNL Rs 398 prepaid plan: This plan from BSNL offers unlimited Data without any speed restriction and comes with unlimited voice calls with 100 SMS per day.



