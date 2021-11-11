Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL vs Vi offer annual prepaid plans under Rs 3000, check all offers

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi offer annual prepaid plans that give up to 365 days validity. These annual prepaid plans come in handy for users who are looking for annual plan benefits. If users have the same plan requirements every month, they can consider annual prepaid plans. These plans will save users the hassle of getting a recharge every month and will also help them dodge future tariff hikes.

Jio has three annual prepaid plans priced at Rs 2121, Rs 2399 and Rs 2599. The Rs 2121 plan comes with 336 days validity and gives 1.5GB of high-speed daily data. The plan offers unlimited voice calls with 100SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Jio also has a prepaid plan at Rs 2399 which gives 2GB daily data with unlimited domestic calls and 100 SMS per day. The telco also gives 100 daily SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Jio Rs 2599 prepaid plan by Jio gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.



Vi has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 1499 that offers 24GB of data with truly unlimited calls and 3600 SMS with 365-days validity. The plan gives access to Vi movies and TV. The next annual plan from Vi is priced at Rs 2595 and gives 2GB daily data and unlimited calls with this prepaid plan. The plan gives weekend rollover data benefits with this plan. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. The streaming benefits with this plan include access to premium Zee5 subscriptions and Vi Movies and TV access.



Airtel has a prepaid plan at Rs 2498 that offers 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and comes with a validity of 365 days. The next plan is priced at Rs 2698 which offers 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and comes with a validity of 365 days. The plan also gives a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The next annual prepaid plan by Airtel is priced at Rs 2698 and offers 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and comes with a validity of 365 days. The plan also gives a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

BSNL has announced the launch of a new prepaid annual data voucher priced at Rs 1498. The data voucher offers unlimited speed with 2GB of data per day after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps.

BSNL has a prepaid plan at Rs 1999 plan which offers 500GB regular data with 100GB extra data which has now been regularised for customers recharging in 90 days after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. It also gives truly unlimited voice calls to any network without any FUP limit. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day to any network along with free PRBT with unlimited song change option and access to Lokdhun content for 365 days. It also gives access to Eros Now entertainment service for 365 days.

BSNL has an annual prepaid plan that comes at Rs 2399 and offers 365 days validity. The plan offers unlimited data with a speed reduced to 80 Kbps after 3GB per day. It also gives access to 100 SMS per day to any network and will give access to BSNL Tunes as well as Eros Now content.



