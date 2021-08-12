Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL vs Vi plans that give 2GB data with up to 84 days validity, check details

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi offer a range of plans that give 2GB daily data. These 2GB daily data plans also come along with daily calling and SMS benefits. For users who have access to Wi-Fi or other means that give access to the internet, 2GB daily data along with other benefits is sufficient more or less. As of now, the tariff hikes have not affected prepaid plans, but it is being speculated that the prepaid plans are slated to get expensive. So users should opt for plans accordingly. The following plans offer 2GB daily data with 28 days, 56 days and 84 days validity.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and 28 days validity

Airtel Rs 298 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB of data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day and comes for a 28-day validity. The additional benefits of this plan include an Airtel XStream subscription and Wynk music with access to free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on Fastag. Moreover, this plan gives access to Bharti Axa life insurance. Users getting a recharge from the Airtel Thanks app get a discount of Rs 50 and 2GB additional data for this prepaid plan. So this plan can cost users Rs 248 with 2GB additional data

Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 2GB of data per day, total data of 56GB. The plan also brings unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan: This is a double data prepaid plan that comes with a weekend rollover data benefit. This means that this plan offers 2 plus 2, 4GB daily data for 28 days along with a weekend rollover data benefit that lets users accumulate data on weekdays and use it together on the weekends, which can come in handy for streaming. This plan gives 4GB of data per day for 28 days with unlimited talktime. Users also get Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play their favourite games on MPL with Rs 75 daily discount, on food orders from Zomato with Vi Movies and TV access.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and 56 days validity



Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan: This is a double data prepaid plan and offers 4GB daily data for 56 days. The plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan also has the binge all-night offer and weekend rollover data benefit.

Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan: This recharge plan from Jio gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 449 prepaid plan: This recharge plan from Airtel offers 2GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 56 days validity. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives a subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music

BSNL offers a plan for Rs 599 that gives 5GB data per day. The plan gives 250 minutes calling minutes and 100 SMS per day. It further gives free PRBT. This plan is however available in limited circles and users should check availability before considering it.

BSNL also gives a plan priced at Rs 447 that comes with 60 days validity. It gives 100GB data at a high speed after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. It also gives unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. It further comes with access to BSNL Tunes and Eros Now.

Jio vs Vi prepaid plans with 2GB daily data and 84 days validity

Jio Rs 599 prepaid plan: The prepaid plan offers 2GB daily data with 84 days validity. The plan gives unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network of the country. The plan gives 100SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 699 prepaid plan: Vi Vodafone is giving double data with this prepaid plan. Thus, this prepaid plan gives 4GB of data per day with a validity of 84 days. The plan also gives truly unlimited local and national calls to all networks. The prepaid plan gives 100 local and national SMS per day. The plan also gives weekend rollover data that lets users use the unused data of weekdays on weekends.



