Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL vs Vi prepaid vouchers under Rs 100, check all offers

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vi offer a range of prepaid plans and vouchers priced under Rs 100. These plans offer data or talktime benefits, or sometimes they offer both and are ideal for users who are looking to keep their plans active or who only want short-term benefits. Some of these plans can also come in handy for users looking for add-on internet benefits.



Airtel offers recharge plans under Rs 100 priced at Rs 19, Rs 48, Rs 49 and Rs 79. While the Rs 19 and Rs 48 plans offer only data -- 200 MB for two days and 3GB data for 28 days, the Rs 49 and Rs 79 plans give 100 MB and 200 MB data respectively with talktime for a validity of 28 days.

Vi gives a range of recharge plans priced under Rs 100 priced at Rs 16, Rs 19, Rs 39, Rs 48, Rs 49, Rs 79 and Rs 98. They give the following benefits.

Rs 16: This recharge plan gives 1GB of Data for 24hrs and access to Movies and TV shows on Vi App.

Rs 19: This plan gives 200 MB data and unlimited talktime for a validity of 2 days.

Rs 39: This is a combo plan and gives talktime and 100MB data for a validity of 28 days.

Rs 48: This is a data-only recharge and gives 3 GB data for 28 days. This plan gives 200 MB extra data if recharged with a phone or web app.

Rs 49: This is a combo recharge plan and gives 300 MB data for 28 days.

Rs 79: This plan gives 400 MB data and talktime for 64 days. This plan gives 200 MB extra data if recharged with the phone or web app.

Rs 98: This is a double data offer and gives 12GB data for 28 days

Jio recharge plans under Rs 100 at Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100 which give 1GB, 2GB, 5GB and 10GB data respectively. These plans also give talktime benefits of 124, 249, 656 and 1362 IUC minutes.

BSNL also offers prepaid vouchers priced under Rs 100. These are priced at Rs 97 and Rs 99 and give 18 days and 22 days validity respectively. While the Rs 97 plan is a data voucher and gives 2GB data per day along with 100 SMS, the Rs 99 voucher gives calling benefits for 22 days. It also gives a data voucher priced at Rs 98 that offers 2GB data per day for 22 days. Further, BSNL offers a data voucher priced at Rs 94 that gives 75 days validity, 3GB data and 100 minutes of free voice calls. It gives a prepaid voucher priced at Rs 75 that has a 50 days validity and gives 2GB data with 100 minutes of free voice calls.