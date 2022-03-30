Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500

Airtel, Jio and Vi are offering several prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500. Some of the plans not only offer unlimited benefits, but also free access to OTT subscriptions. A few of them are either offering Disney+ Hotstar subscription or Amazon's Prime Mobile Edition along with unlimited calls and daily data benefits. If you are looking for the best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500, then keep reading to know more.

Jio Rs 299, Rs 419, Rs 259 prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio has a Rs 299 prepaid plan, which ships with unlimited voice calls to any network as well as 100 SMS per day. It even includes 2GB daily data, so users get 56GB of data on a monthly basis. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. This is the best plan for those who want 2GB of data on a daily basis.

If you think that 2GB won't be enough, then you can buy the Rs 419 Jio prepaid plan as this one includes 3GB of data per day. Apart from this, customers also get unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

If your budget is less than this and you think that 1.5GB will be enough for you, then you can consider purchasing the Rs 259 recharge plan, which will remain valid for one full month. This basically means that if you recharge your phone number on March 5, then the plan will expire on April 5. The plan also includes unlimited calls, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS per day.

Those who want Disney+ Hotstar subscription can buy the Rs 499 Jio prepaid recharge plan, which also offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls with a validity period of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 349, Rs 499 prepaid recharge plans

Airtel is offering a Rs 349 prepaid plan that bundles 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, free access to Amazon Prime Mobile Edition, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. There is also Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan, which comes with Disney+ Hotstar subscription, 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS and more. Both the plans come with a validity period of 28 days.

Vi Rs 499, Rs 359 prepaid recharge plans

Vodafone idea (Vi) has prepaid plans similar to Airtel. The telecom operator has a Rs 349 prepaid pack that includes 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Apart from this, customers also get up to 2GB of backup data every month at no extra cost and this can be claimed via the company's ViApp. The plan also supports night data facility without limits, which is applicable from 12:00AM to 6:00AM. It even includes weekend data rollover facility. There is also a Rs 499 Vi prepaid recharge plan that offers all the above-mentioned benefits, as well as one of year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.