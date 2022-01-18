Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best prepaid recharge plans with 84 days validity

India's three largest telecom operators; Airtel, Jio, and Vi offer various prepaid recharge plans for customers to choose from. These plans offer a variety of validity periods, daily data limits, and additional benefits.

If you are looking for recharge packs with 84 days validity, here we list for you the best recharge plans offered by the 3 operators with validity for 84 days.

Airtel

Airtel offers three different recharge plans with 84 days validity. Starting with Rs. 455 recharge plan that offers users 6GB of lump-sum data, unlimited calling, and 900 free SMSes. Additional benefits offered by this plan include Prime Video Mobile edition 30 day free trial, 3 months Apollo 27/7 circle, Free online courses with Shaw Academy, Rs. 100 cashback on Fastag, free Hellotunes, and free Wynk music access.

The Rs. 719 recharge plan offers users 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 free SMSes per day with a plan validity of 84 days. Additional benefits offered by this plan include Prime Video Mobile edition 30 day free trial, 3 months Apollo 27/7 circle, Free online courses with Shaw Academy, Rs. 100 cashback on Fastag, free Hellotunes, and free Wynk music access.

The Rs. 839 recharge plan offers users 2GB of daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 free SMSes per day with a plan validity of 84 days. Additional benefits offered by this plan include Prime Video Mobile edition 30 day free trial, 3 months Apollo 27/7 circle, Free online courses with Shaw Academy, Rs. 100 cashback on Fastag, free Hellotunes, and free Wynk music access.

Jio

Jio offers 5 recharge plans with 84 days validity. The Rs. 666 plan offers a 1.5GB of daily data limit, unlimited voice calling, and 100 free SMSes per day. Additional benefits include free subscriptions to Jio TV, JioCinema, Jio Security, and JioCloud.

The next plan from Jio costs Rs 719, it provides the same benefits as the Rs. 666 plan except the daily data limit, which is increased to 2GB. The Rs. 1,066 plan offers 2GB of daily data along with 5GB lump-sum data for a total period of 84 days. All other benefits remain the same as the other two plans with the addition of a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

The last 84 days validity plan from Jio is for Rs. 1,199. It offers a 3GB of daily data limit along with unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMSes per day. Additional benefits include free subscriptions to Jio TV, JioCinema, Jio Security, and JioCloud.

Vi

Vodafone Idea offers 3 recharge plans with validity of 84 days. The basic Rs. 459 plan offers a lump sum data of 6GB, unlimited calling, and 1000 free SMSes. Additional benefits include Vi Movies & TV Basic access.

The Rs. 719 recharge plan offers 1.5GB of daily data limit, unlimited calling, and 1000 free SMSes. Additional benefits include Vi Movies & TV Basic access. This plan also offers free data from 2 midnight to 6 am. It allows users to carry their Monday to Friday unused data into the weekend. It also offers up to 2GB of backup data every month.

The Rs. 839 plan offers a daily data limit of 2GB along with all the same benefits as the Rs. 719 recharge plan.