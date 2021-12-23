Airtel vs Jio vs Vi give plans with Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime benefit, check all details

Streaming services Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime recently revised their offerings. Prepaid and postpaid users can get access to the mobile plans of these streaming services through their monthly recharges. Even though prepaid plans offer fewer streaming services as compared to postpaid plans, users can still make do with benefits that come along with them if they are interested in only Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar benefits. Additionally, the telcos give access to app-specific streaming benefits to users. Earlier this month, Netflix reduced the prices of its subscription plans which now start from Rs 149.

Disney+ Hotstar is currently giving users access to all content through its platform. Earlier this year, it revised its plans to give three annual offers. These plans are priced as follows. Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan at Rs 499 per year, Super at Rs 899 per year, and Premium at Rs 1499 per year. Amazon Prime has also increased its yearly subscription by Rs 500.

Airtel prepaid and postpaid plans with streaming benefits

While Airtel offers its Prime Video Mobile Edition benefit with all its prepaid plans starting from Rs 155, it gives exclusive streaming benefits with plans that are now priced at Rs 599 and Rs 699. Both these plans give 3GB daily data, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 599 prepaid plan gives a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit and has a validity of 28 days. The Rs 699 prepaid plan gives access to an Amazon Prime membership that lasts with its validity of 56 days.

Airtel's postpaid plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 999 and Rs 1499 offer 75GB data, 150GB and 500GB data respectively. All plans give access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. These plans also give access to one-year subscription Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefits. While the Rs 499 plan does not give any family add-on connections, the Rs 999 and Rs 1499 plans give access to two family add-on and one family add-on connection respectively.

Jio prepaid and postpaid plans with streaming benefits

Jio is now giving the streaming benefit starting from the Rs 601 prepaid plan. The prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It comes with an additional 6GB of data and one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar. Prepaid plans priced at Rs 799 and Rs 1066 are 2GB daily data plans that have 56 days and 84 days validity respectively. Both plans give access to 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Both plans give Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefits. The Rs 1066 plan gives an additional 5GB of data with access to Jio apps. Additionally, Jio will also give Disney+ Hotstar benefits with its Rs 659 prepaid plan that gives 1.5GB of data for 56 days. Jio has also included Disney+Hotstar benefit with its prepaid plans priced at Rs 799, Rs 1066 and Rs 3119. The Rs 3119 prepaid plan from Jio is an annual plan and gives 365 days validity, 2GB daily data with additional 10GB data. It also gives unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and Jio apps.



Starting from Rs 399, JioPostpaid plus plans give streaming benefits, calling and SMS benefits with varying amounts of data. The postpaid plans offer subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ Hotstar. The postpaid plans are priced at Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1499 and give access to 75GB, 100GB, 150GB, 200GB, and 300GB data respectively. The Rs 599, Rs 799 and Rs 999 are family plans and come add-on family connections.

Vodafone Idea prepaid and postpaid plans with streaming benefits

While Vodafone Idea gives its Vi movies and TV benefit with all its prepaid plans, it is giving its Disney+ Hotstar benefit with three of its prepaid plans that are priced at Rs 501, Rs 601, Rs 701, and Rs 901. The Rs 501, Rs 70 and Rs 901 prepaid plans are 3GB daily data prepaid plans that are giving unlimited calling benefits along with 100 SMS. The Rs 601 prepaid plan gives 75GB of data for 56 days. The plans give access to one year of Disney+ Hotstar.

Vi has postpaid plans for individuals and families. The individual postpaid plans from Vi also start at Rs 399 but do not give access to streaming benefits apart from Vi movies and TV. Individual plans priced at Rs 499 and Rs 699 give access to 75GB data and the Rs 699 plan gives access to unlimited data. As mentioned, these are individual postpaid plans and give access to streaming benefits like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Vi movies and TV. If users want to get access to family postpaid plans under Rs 1000, they can choose from Rs 699 and Rs 999 postpaid plans. The Rs 699 postpaid plan gives two connections and 80GB data with 40GB for the primary connection and 40GB for the secondary connection.



It also gives access to unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. The streaming benefits include access to Disney+ Hotstar and Vi movies and TV subscriptions. The next family subscription plan under Rs 1000 is priced at Rs 999 and gives access to three connections. It gives 220GB data -- 140GB for the primary connection and 40GB for the secondary connection. It also gives access to unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. It also gives access to streaming benefits including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Vi movies and TV subscriptions.

The family premium postpaid plans from Vi are priced at Rs 1299, Rs 1699 and Rs 2299. The individual flagship postpaid plan is priced at Rs 1099 premium postpaid plan.

Vi Rs 1099 postpaid plan: The Vi Rs 1099 postpaid plan is a flagship postpaid plan from Vi that gives unlimited data and 100SMS per month along with access to one year of Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Vi movies and TV. The plan also gives access to a year of Netflix, 1-year membership to Amazon Prime, and access to Disney+ Hotstar and VIP access to Vi movies and TV. It also gives access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost, 4 times a year. Vi also has three top-tier family postpaid plans priced at Rs 1299, Rs 1699 and Rs 2299. The Rs 1299 plan gives 300GB of data and five connections. It gives access to Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Vi movies and TV. The Rs 1699 and Rs 2299 plans are REDX plans and give unlimited data with 3 and 5 connections respectively. The plans also give access to Prime Video, Netflix, and Vi movies and TV.



