Airtel vs Jio vs Vi new data vouchers start from Rs 15, check all offers

Telecom operators hiked their tariffs earlier this month making users reconsider their data needs. Airtel, Jio and Vi also revised their data vouchers. Users who feel the data with their plans will not be sufficient can go in for additional data vouchers. These data vouchers will also come in handy to people who have plans activated with other benefits such as validity and SMS and need more data plans. Most of these data plan last up to the validity of an already existing plan. Some plans also act as standalone plans and can be subscribed to separately.



Data plans from Airtel

Airtel data vouchers start from Rs 58 and offer 3GB data available till the existing validity of the plan. The next data plan is priced at Rs 98 and offers 5GB of data and give access to Wynk Music. Airtel further has data plans priced at Rs 108, Rs 118 and Rs 148. These plans give access to 6GB data, 12GB data and 15GB data respectively. Airtel's Rs 301 data plan gives access to 50GB data with access to Wynk Music Premium.

Data plans from Jio

Jio has data vouchers priced at Rs 15, Rs 25, Rs 61 and Rs 121. These plans offer 1GB, 2GB, 6GB and 12GB data respectively. Jio also gives access to data plans priced at Rs 181, Rs 241 and Rs 301. These plans have a validity of 30 days and give access to 30GB, 40GB and 50GB respectively.



Data plans from Vi

Vodafone Idea or Vi has data plans which start from Rs 19. The Rs 19 data voucher gives 1GB data for 24 hours. The next data plans are priced at Rs 48, Rs 58 and Rs 98 under Rs 100. These plans offer 2GB data, 3GB data and 9GB data respectively. Vi also has data plans priced at Rs 118, Rs 298 and Rs 418. These plans give access to 12GB data, 50GB and 100GB data respectively. All these plans have a validity of 28 days.

Earlier this year, Jio launched new Jio Freedom Plans for its prepaid users. The plans come with no upper cap on the daily usage of mobile data. Under these plans, users get fixed data, but there is no limit on daily usage. Users can exhaust the data offered on any number of days during the validity period. The Freedom plans listed on Jio's website start from Rs. 127 that offer 12 GB of data with a validity of 15 days validity. The Rs. 247 plans let users enjoy 25 GB of data for up to 30 days. The Rs. 447 plan comes with 60 days validity and 50 GB of data. The next plan is Rs. 597, and it offers 75 GB of data with 90-day validity. The annual Rs 2,397 plan gives users 365 GB of data with a validity of 365 days.



