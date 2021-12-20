Airtel vs Jio vs Vi new prepaid plans offer daily data under Rs 300, check all recharge plans

Telecom operators Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea or Vi recently hiked their prepaid plans by up to 25 per cent. Before the tariff hike, users could easily get 2GB daily data with prepaid plans under Rs 300. After the hikes, most users can avail up to 1.5GB data per day with only Jio giving 2GB daily data under Rs 300. Jio is the only telco giving 2GB daily data under Rs 300 with its Rs 299 prepaid plan. The plans revised by Airtel, Jio and Vi are now priced as follows.

Starting with Airtel, the prepaid plans are priced at Rs 265 and Rs 299. The Rs 265 prepaid plan gives access to 1GB daily data and 28 days validity. The plan also gives unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of the plan include access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Free Hellotunes and access to Wynk Music. The next plan, priced at Rs 299 gives 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with additional benefits remaining the same.

Jio's prepaid plans priced at Rs 239 offer 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100SMS per day. Jio also gives a prepaid plan priced at Rs 299 that offers 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Idea or Vi is giving a range of prepaid plans priced under Rs 300. Vi has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 199 that gives 18 days validity and gives 1GB daily data and gives truly unlimited calls. Starting with the Rs 219 prepaid plan, the plan gives 1GB daily data and has 21 days validity.

Vi's prepaid plan priced at Rs 239 gives 1GB daily data, unlimited calls and has 24 days validity. For Rs 10 more at Rs 249, the prepaid plan gives 1.5GB daily data and has a validity of 21 days. The next prepaid plan in this bracket is priced at Rs 269 and gives 1GB daily data for 28 days.

Meanwhile, the government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a voice voucher that gives 2GB of daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. BSNL Rs 118 prepaid plan gives 0.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, and free PRBT. BSNL gives special tariff vouchers priced at Rs 247 and Rs 298. These plans 50GB high-speed data and 1GB daily data respectively.