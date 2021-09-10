Airtel vs Jio vs Vi offer 3GB daily data plans with up to 84 days validity, check all offers

In one of the latest telecom benefits, Vi discontinued its double data benefits in some circles depriving users of the 4GB daily data they could enjoy at the price of 2GB daily data. The telco is still providing the double data benefit in rest of the circles but given its requirement for tariff hikes to increase the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), it will not be surprising if Vi discontinues the benefit in rest of the circles in the coming days. Prepaid users looking for generous amounts of data as well as calling benefits can opt for 3GB daily data plans. Even though these plans offer 28 days, 56 days and 84 days plans, they give 3GB daily data with unlimited calls and SMS benefits. Some of these plans also offer streaming benefits and have been updated after the introduction of Disney+ Hotstar new plans.



Jio Rs 349 prepaid plan: This plan comes with 3GB data per day and unlimited on-net calling benefits and 28-day validity and unlimited domestic calls. The pack also gives a complimentary

subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan: This plan gives 3GB data per day with 28 days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits include a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium included in addition to subscriptions to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Customers will also get Free HelloTunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions. There are no streaming benefits with this plan.

Vi Rs 501 prepaid plan: Vi's prepaid plan offers 3GB of daily data for 28 days and gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives 16GB of extra data and a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. It also gives additional benefits like high-speed nighttime internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and Vi movies and TV.

Airtel offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs 558 with 56 days validity that gives 3GB daily data and access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition and Airtel XStream. The other benefits of these plans include free hellotunes, Wynk Music, Apollo 24|7 care, and free access to FastAg.

While Jio does not offer any prepaid plan that gives 3GB daily data with 56 days validity, Vi gives a prepaid plan that is priced at Rs 701 that offers 3GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The additional benefits of this plan include high-speed nighttime data, weekend rollover benefits and access to Vi movies and TV. While Airtel does not offer any prepaid plan that gives 3GB daily data with 84 days validity, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans that offer such benefits.

Vi Rs 901 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data for 84 days and gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives 16GB of extra data and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It also gives additional benefits like high-speed nighttime internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and Vi movies and TV.

Jio Rs 999 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data for Rs 999 and gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 84 days validity. It also gives access to Jio apps.



