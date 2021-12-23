Airtel vs Jio vs Vi offer new prepaid plans at Rs 666 with up to 84 days validity, check details

Since the time telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea, now Vi have implemented tariff hikes, their customers are searching hard for plans that would match the benefits of the plans that were offered to them before. Not only did the prepaid plans get expensive, but the streaming benefits of these plans were also reduced to a large extent. Now, Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea are offering a mid-range prepaid plan at Rs 666. While Airtel and Vi offer 77 days validity with their Rs 666 prepaid plans, Jio gives 84 days validity with its plan. These plans will come in handy for users looking for plans with validity of over two months along with data and calling benefits.

Last week, Vodafone Idea introduced four new prepaid plans priced under Rs 700. These prepaid plans are priced at Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666 and Rs 699. The plans are available in all telecom circles and are visible on Vi's website as well as the app.

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel vs Jio Rs 666 prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 666 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. It also comes along with access to Vi movies and TV for 77 days. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Binge All Night Benefits, Weekend Data Rollover benefits and Data Delights offer.

Airtel has now introduced a similar prepaid plan that gives 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 77 days. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24 | 7 circle, free online courses with Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes and Wynk Music.

Jio gives a Rs 666 prepaid plan that offers 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives access to Jio apps. The plan has a validity of 84 days.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi prepaid plans under Rs 700 with 56 days validity

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea is giving a prepaid plan at Rs 699 that offers 3GB daily data and has a validity of 56 days. It also comes with access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Jio offers a plan at Rs 533 that gives 56 days validity, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps. Airtel offers a prepaid plan at Rs 549 that gives 2GB daily data for 56 days validity with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives access to Prime Video Mobile Edition and Apollo 24 | 7 circles.