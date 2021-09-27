Airtel vs Jio vs Vi offer plans to watch live IPL under Rs 1000, check details

Disney+ Hotstar recently upgraded its plans which now start from Rs 499, which is the Mobile plan, Super at Rs 899 per year, and Premium at Rs 1499 per year. It will now give users access to all content through three new plans. Following this development, telecom companies including Airtel, Jio and Vi also upgraded their prepaid plans that come along with Disney+ Hotstar benefits. Airtel, Jio and Vi offer a range of prepaid plans that give combo recharge offers with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans that can be used to watch live IPL matches. Users can either watch matches using the prepaid plans and get access to Disney+ Hotstar, or get data plans that come bundled with this offer.

Airtel Disney+ Hotstar plans are now priced at Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 2798. These plans offer 3GB data per day for 28 days, 2GB data for 56 days and 2GB data for 365 days. The plans also give access to unlimited calling as well as 100 SMS per day. These plans will also give users access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, so mobile users will have access to Disney+ Hotstar as well as Amazon Prime.

Vi has updated its website and listed the Disney+ Hostar plans with 3GB daily data benefits. These plans are priced at Rs 501, Rs 701 and Rs 901 and offer 3GB daily data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plans come with validity of 28 days, 56 days and 84 days respectively. Apart from access to Disney+ Hostar Mobile benefit, these plans also come with access to binge all night, weekend data rollover and Vi movies and TV benefit.

Vi also offers an annual prepaid plan priced at Rs 2595 that gives 1.5GB daily data with 365 days validity. All of these plans offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with telecom-specific benefits. Vi also gives a data plan which was priced at Rs 501 and is now priced at Rs 601 that offers 75GB data for 56 days validity.

Jio Disney+ Hotstar plans now begin from Rs 499 and come with 3GB daily data and a validity of 28 days. The next plan costs Rs 666 and offers 2GB daily data and 56 days validity. After this plan, the next plan is priced at Rs 888 and will give 2GB daily data with 84 days validity. Finally, there is an annual plan with Disney+ Hotstar benefits which will give 365 days validity and offer 2GB daily data and will be priced at Rs 2599. All these plans also offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Jio now also offers a data plan which will be priced at Rs 549 that will offer 1.5GB daily data to users for a validity of 56 days.

