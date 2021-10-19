Airtel vs Jio vs Vi offer postpaid plans under Rs 1000 with streaming benefits, check all offers

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio and Vi offer postpaid plans starting from Rs 399. Users who do not wish to get a recharge done every day can consider these plans since most of them come with streaming benefits and also give add-on connections with the higher plans. Jio gives access to Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar right from its Rs 399 postpaid plan. This helps users looking for daily data and calling benefits along with bundled OTT benefits. Users also have the option to migrate from their prepaid SIM cards to postpaid numbers at no additional cost. The following plans are priced under Rs 1000 and give the following benefits.

Airtel gives postpaid plans starting from Rs 399 and offers 40GB of data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan is basic and gives no other streaming benefits than Airtel XStream. Now postpaid plans from Airtel priced at Rs 499, Rs 749 and Rs 999 give access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. These plans offer 75GB, 125GB and 150Gb data respectively. They all give access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The streaming benefits of all these plans include access to Prime Video, Airtel XStream and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. While the Rs 499 postpaid plan does not give any add-on connections, the Rs 749 postpaid plan gives two free family add-on plans and the Rs 999 postpaid plan gives three family add-on plans.

Jio gives access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile and Netflix to postpaid plans starting from Rs 399. Under Rs 1000, the plans are priced at Rs 599, Rs 799 and Rs 999. These plans offer 75GB, 100GB, 150GB, and 200GB data respectively. The Rs 599 plan gives access to 1 add-on family connection, The Rs 799 plan gives 2 family add-on connections and the Rs 999 add-on plan gives access to three family add-on connections. The plans also bring data rollover benefits, with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Coming to the streaming benefits of these plans, they give access to Netflix, Disney+ Hostar, Prime Video and Jio TV.



Vi has postpaid plans for individuals and families. The individual postpaid plans from Vi also start at Rs 399 but do not give access to streaming benefits apart from Vi movies and TV. Individual plans priced at Rs 499 and Rs 699 give access to 75GB data and the Rs 699 plan gives access to unlimited data. As mentioned, these are individual postpaid plans and give access to streaming benefits like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Vi movies and TV. If users want to get access to family postpaid plans under Rs 1000, they can choose from Rs 699 and Rs 999 postpaid plans. The Rs 699 postpaid plan gives two connections and 80GB data with 40GB for primary connection and 40GB for the secondary connection.



It also gives access to unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. The streaming benefits include access to Disney+ Hotstar and Vi movies and TV subscriptions. The next family subscription plan under Rs 1000 is priced at Rs 999 and gives access to three connections. It gives 220GB data -- 140GB for the primary connection and 40GB for the secondary connection. It also gives access to unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. It also gives access to streaming benefits including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Vi movies and TV subscriptions.



