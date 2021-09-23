Airtel vs Jio vs Vi offer prepaid plans with 2GB daily data under Rs 1000, check all offers

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans under Rs 1000 that offer 2GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. These plans can come in handy to users looking for daily data benefits along with streaming benefits. Airtel, Jio and Vi recently upgraded their Disney+ Hotstar plans as the basic plans of the streaming service now start from Rs 499. Prepaid plans under Rs 1000 from the telcos will give up to 84 days validity. They are priced as follows:

Airtel offers prepaid plans at Rs 298, Rs 449, Rs 698 and Rs 699. All plans offer 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plans offer 28 days, 56 days and 84 days validities respectively. The Rs 699 prepaid plan is the upgraded Disney+ Hotstar plan that gives 56 days validity with access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan, 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. These plans will also give users access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, so mobile users will have access to Disney+ Hotstar as well as Amazon Prime.

Coming to Jio, the telco offers 2GB daily data plans at Rs 249, Rs 444, Rs 599, Rs 666 and Rs 888. All plans offer 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 249, Rs 444 and Rs 599 prepaid plans come with 28 days,56 days and 84days validity respectively. The Rs 666 and Rs 888 prepaid plans are Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans that come with 2GB daily data with 56 days and 84 days validity respectively. These plans come with access to Jio apps.



Vi offers 2GB daily data plans at Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699. The Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 prepaid plans offer double data benefits and so give 4GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Vi's Disney+ Hotstar plans were previously priced at Rs 401, Rs 601 and Rs 801. They have been hiked by Rs 100 and are now priced at Rs 501, Rs 701 and Rs 901 but offer the same benefits. These plans offer 100GB data for 28 days, 200GB data for 56 days and 300GB data for 84 days.

All of these plans offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with telecom-specific benefits. Vi also gives a data plan which was priced at Rs 501 and is now priced at Rs 601 that offers 75GB data for 56 days validity. While the above-stated plans are upgraded plans, the telcos continue to offer 2GB daily data plans which have not been revised since they don't offer Disney+ Hotstar benefits.



