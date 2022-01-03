Airtel vs Jio vs Vi offer prepaid plans with 56 days validity, check details

Telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vi offer multiple prepaid plans that give access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit with access to daily data and unlimited calls. Most of these plans give 1.5GB or 2GB daily data. Vodafone Idea is currently giving 3GB daily data with its Rs 699 prepaid plan. Even though the prepaid tariff plans have been hiked, users can find some respite with additional data benefits when recharged through the apps of these telecom operators. The telcos have also introduced prepaid plans at Rs 666 that give generous validities for users looking for prepaid plans with all-around benefits.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi prepaid plans with 56 days validity:

Jio offers prepaid plans with 56 days validity that offer 1.5GB and 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. While the 1.5GB daily data plan is priced at Rs 479, there are two 2GB daily data plans priced at Rs 533 and Rs 799 respectively. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Jio apps. The Rs 799 prepaid plan gives access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit along with 2GB daily data.

Airtel has three 56-day validity plans that start from Rs 479. This prepaid plan gives 1.5GB of daily data with 56 days validity. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Apollo 24 |7 circles, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag free hello tunes and Wynk Music. Airtel's Rs 549 plan gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS. Airtel further gives a prepaid plan at Rs 699 that gives access to an Amazon Prime membership that lasts with its validity of 56 days. It also gives access to 4GB data coupons when recharged through the app.

Vi ha prepaid plans that give 56 days validity priced at Rs 479, Rs 539 and Rs 699 respectively. The Rs 479 and Rs 539 plans bring with them 1.5GB daily data and 2GB daily data respectively along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 699 prepaid plan gives 3GB daily data for 56 data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include access to unlimited nighttime data, weekend data rollover benefit, Vi movies and TV and additional data benefits.



