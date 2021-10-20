Airtel vs Jio vs Vi offer prepaid plans with streaming benefits under Rs 1000, check all offers

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio and Vi give access to streaming benefits with their prepaid plans. These telecom companies have dedicated apps like Airtel XStream, Jio apps and Vi movies and TV with most of their plans. Additionally, the plans give access to OTT benefits from Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. The Disney+ Hotstar plans were upgraded by the telecom companies last month as the OTT company has done away with its VIP plans and launched a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan which is Rs 100 more expensive.

Airtel has prepaid plans that give access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. Other than these plans, Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid plan gives 2GB data per day with 28 days validity. This plan also gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a free subscription to Amazon Prime and additional benefits remain the same as in the above-stated plan.

Airtel's Disney+ Hotstar plans are now priced at Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 2798. These plans offer 3GB data per day for 28 days, 2GB data for 56 days and 2GB data for 365 days. The plans also give access to unlimited calling as well as 100 SMS per day. These plans will also give users access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, so mobile users will have access to Disney+ Hotstar as well as Amazon Prime.

Jio has now updated its website and will offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans with its upgraded mobile plans. The plans now begin from Rs 499 and come with 3GB daily data and a validity of 28 days. The next plan costs Rs 666 and offers 2GB daily data and 56 days validity. After this plan, the next plan is priced at Rs 888 and will give 2GB daily data with 84 days validity.



Vi's Disney+ Hotstar plans were previously priced at Rs 401, Rs 601 and Rs 801. They have been hiked by Rs 100 and are now priced at Rs 501, Rs 701 and Rs 901 but offer the same benefits. These plans offer 3GB daily data for 28 days, 56 days and 84 days. All of these plans offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with telecom-specific benefits. Vi also gives a data plan which was priced at Rs 501 and is now priced at Rs 601 that offers 75GB data for 56 days validity.